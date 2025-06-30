Sailing through the Tides

Oil prices have once again begun swinging wildly, caught in the crossfire of intensifying geopolitical tensions—particularly in the Middle East. The recent escalation between Israel and Iran raised fears of potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage through which nearly 20% of global oil flows. Though no physical supply lines have been severed, prices spiked rapidly in June, breaching the $80/barrel mark before dipping again as the situation temporarily cooled. What’s becoming increasingly clear is that modern oil markets react as much to the threat of disruption as they do to actual physical shortages. A delicate equilibrium now persists: major suppliers such as OPEC+ and the United States are doing just enough to stabilize prices, even as global demand softens due to slowing economic activity in China and broader concerns of a global slowdown. However, despite these moderating factors, any fresh spark in the region—be it a blockade, missile strike, or naval skirmish—could send prices soaring once more.

For India, which imports more than 80% of its crude oil, this volatility is a serious concern. A prolonged rise in oil prices—especially if they climb to $90–$100 per barrel—would strain India’s current account, elevate retail fuel prices, and ignite inflationary pressure across the economy. The country’s energy security and macroeconomic health are closely tied to how well it can shield itself from these external shocks. Every $10 increase in oil adds roughly 0.4% to the current account deficit and weakens the rupee, which in turn makes imports costlier, impacting everything from transport to food prices. The government has some levers to pull, including diversifying supply sources, releasing oil from strategic reserves, and adjusting excise duties to soften the blow at petrol pumps. However, these are short-term mitigations. India’s rising dependence on Russian crude—now accounting for nearly a third of its imports—has so far helped lower average costs. But this also exposes India to the risk of over-reliance on any one region, particularly one already under Western sanctions and geopolitical scrutiny.

The long-term solution lies in accelerating the shift away from crude dependency altogether. India’s push for ethanol blending, electric mobility, solar expansion, and broader renewable initiatives must not lose momentum amid temporary price stability. Strategic petroleum reserves should be expanded, not just as a supply buffer but as a critical instrument of diplomatic leverage. Meanwhile, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals—buoyant forex reserves, a relatively contained fiscal deficit, and a proactive central bank—offer some insulation but are by no means foolproof against prolonged oil shocks. The coming months may offer relief if the Iran-Israel front cools and if demand projections continue to soften. But the risk premium in oil markets is now likely baked in for the foreseeable future. India must plan accordingly—not with panic, but with preparation. Geopolitics will keep testing the resilience of global oil markets, and India’s economic trajectory will depend not just on its growth ambitions, but on how wisely and swiftly it navigates these volatile tides.