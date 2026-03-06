Rules and Restraint

The Lok Sabha may soon witness a rare and constitutionally significant moment when Speaker Om Birla steps away from the Chair and takes his seat among the members as the House debates a resolution seeking his removal. Such occasions are extremely uncommon in India’s parliamentary history, not because the Constitution lacks provisions for accountability, but because the office of the Speaker traditionally enjoys a degree of institutional respect that transcends partisan politics. Yet the notice submitted by more than a hundred opposition members accusing the Speaker of “blatantly partisan” conduct has brought the issue of parliamentary neutrality sharply into focus. At stake is not merely the fate of an individual occupying the Chair but the broader credibility of one of Parliament’s most important constitutional offices. The Speaker is expected to embody the authority and dignity of the House, rising above party loyalties once elected to the position. When that neutrality is questioned, it inevitably triggers a debate about the health of parliamentary democracy itself.

The procedure now unfolding is firmly grounded in constitutional safeguards designed to balance accountability with fairness. Article 96 of the Constitution ensures that when a resolution for the removal of the Speaker is under consideration, the Speaker cannot preside over the proceedings. This provision prevents a clear conflict of interest and preserves the integrity of the debate. At the same time, the Constitution guarantees the Speaker the right to defend himself before the House and to vote on the resolution. Unlike most parliamentary votes that depend on members present and voting, the majority required in this case is calculated on the basis of the effective strength of the House. The rule reflects the gravity of such a motion: removing the Speaker should not be the result of temporary numerical advantage or tactical absence but must command clear support from a majority of the House’s full membership. The procedural hurdles are deliberate, ensuring that such motions are not trivialised as routine political manoeuvres.



Yet constitutional procedure alone cannot shield the Speaker’s office from political contestation. The Opposition alleges that Birla has not allowed the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and other members adequate opportunity to speak during debates, including the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. The suspension of eight MPs has further deepened the perception among opposition parties that the Chair has acted in a manner favouring the Treasury benches. The government and its allies, on the other hand, maintain that the Speaker has merely enforced parliamentary rules and maintained order in a House increasingly prone to disruptions. This clash of narratives illustrates a broader challenge confronting legislatures worldwide: maintaining order and discipline without appearing to silence dissent. When tempers run high and political stakes are steep, even procedural decisions by the presiding officer can quickly acquire political meaning.



The debate, therefore, extends beyond individual rulings to the evolving character of parliamentary functioning. Over the past decade, the Lok Sabha and many state assemblies have seen frequent disruptions, adjournments and procedural confrontations. Speakers are often forced to walk a tightrope between enforcing discipline and protecting the right of members to express dissent. Critics argue that recent years have witnessed an increasing centralisation of power within the ruling majority, leaving the Opposition with fewer opportunities to shape parliamentary debate. Supporters of the government counter that disruption and slogan-shouting have often replaced substantive debate, making firm action by the Chair unavoidable. In such a charged environment, the Speaker’s decisions are scrutinised not merely as procedural judgments but as indicators of institutional balance between the government and the Opposition.



History offers perspective on this moment. Previous Speakers, including G. V. Mavlankar in 1954, Hukam Singh in 1966 and Balram Jakhar in 1987, also faced similar motions, none of which ultimately succeeded. The reason was straightforward: governments typically command a majority in the House. The same arithmetic is likely to determine the outcome this time as well. But the significance of the episode does not lie solely in whether the motion succeeds or fails. Its real importance lies in the message it sends about the expectations placed upon the Speaker’s office. Parliament functions not only through written rules but also through unwritten conventions of restraint, impartiality and mutual respect. If the Speaker is seen as an extension of the ruling party, those conventions weaken; if the Opposition uses removal motions primarily as instruments of protest, the office risks being drawn further into partisan conflict.



Ultimately, the coming debate in the Lok Sabha is less about the numerical outcome of a vote and more about the reaffirmation of parliamentary norms. India’s Constitution deliberately designed the Speaker’s role as one of neutrality and balance, inspired in part by the British parliamentary tradition where Speakers relinquish overt party allegiance upon election. Preserving that spirit is essential for maintaining trust in the legislative process. The forthcoming proceedings will therefore serve as a reminder that parliamentary democracy depends not only on majorities but also on the willingness of institutions to command confidence across political divides. Whether the resolution succeeds or fails, the episode should prompt a deeper reflection among political parties about the need to restore civility, transparency and fairness in the conduct of parliamentary business. Only then can the authority of the Chair remain a symbol of the House as a whole rather than the battleground of partisan politics.

