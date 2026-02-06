Rivalry by Design

An India–Pakistan cricket match has long ceased to be merely a sporting contest; it is a collision of geopolitics, nationalism, media economics, and institutional power. The current standoff over Pakistan’s threatened boycott of the February 15 T20 World Cup fixture in Colombo is therefore not an isolated episode but a symptom of a deeper structural crisis in international cricket. The financial stakes are unprecedented. A single India–Pakistan match is now estimated to be worth around USD 250 million, more than seven times the Pakistan Cricket Board’s entire annual revenue of USD 35.5 million. Broadcasters can command up to Rs 40 lakh for a 10-second advertisement slot, sponsors see it as the most valuable television property in global sport, and digital platforms treat it as a marquee event capable of reshaping subscription patterns. For JioStar, which is renegotiating a USD 3 billion media rights deal with the ICC, the potential loss of this fixture threatens the viability of its commercial model. Yet reducing this crisis to revenue alone misses the point. What is at stake is the credibility of the ICC, the fairness of global tournaments, and the fragile idea that cricket can function as a neutral arena beyond political pressure.

The ICC’s dependence on the India–Pakistan rivalry reveals how governance in cricket has gradually surrendered to market logic. For years, tournament structures have been engineered to ensure that the two teams meet, often at the cost of competitive neutrality. Group placements, scheduling, and venue allocation have been designed less around sporting merit than around maximising television ratings. This has created a distorted ecosystem in which one bilateral rivalry carries disproportionate weight. Smaller cricketing nations increasingly feel marginalised, while powerful boards, especially the BCCI, exert growing influence over global decision-making. Pakistan’s decision to boycott, while politically motivated, also reflects this resentment. It comes in the wake of Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the tournament after the BCCI barred pacer Mustafizur Rahman from participating in the IPL. That episode illustrated how domestic leagues, national boards, and international competitions are now tightly interlinked, often to the detriment of smaller boards that depend on player earnings from leagues like the IPL. When India’s domestic cricket machine moves, the rest of the world adjusts—willingly or otherwise.



History casts a long shadow over this standoff. Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been frozen, forcing their encounters to be restricted to multinational tournaments. The 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore remains a traumatic reminder of security risks, which is why India refuses to tour Pakistan. To manage this impasse, the ICC, PCB, and BCCI agreed to a hybrid model until 2027, under which India–Pakistan matches would be played at neutral venues. That compromise was fragile from the start, and Pakistan’s current threat of selective participation risks breaking it entirely. From a sporting perspective, the gamble is hazardous. If Pakistan forfeits the India match, it must win all remaining games against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia to qualify for the next round—no easy task after its shocking defeat to the USA in 2024. Weather forecasts predicting rain in Colombo add further uncertainty, turning qualification into a high-risk mathematical exercise rather than a purely cricketing contest.



The ICC’s response has been unusually stern. By stating that “selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity” of a global event, the world body has attempted to defend its authority. Yet its moral position is weakened by its own commercial behaviour. The ICC has willingly structured tournaments around India’s audience of over a billion viewers, often sidelining the interests of smaller cricket nations. When governance is driven primarily by ratings, lecturing boards about integrity rings hollow. At the same time, Pakistan cannot absolve itself of responsibility. Having accepted the hybrid model, threatening a boycott appears more like brinkmanship than principled protest. If Pakistan has grievances—over venues, scheduling, or IPL politics—they should be addressed through institutional channels rather than by destabilising a World Cup. Sport cannot function if every board reserves the right to pick and choose opponents based on political convenience.



Beyond cricket, this episode reflects a broader tension between power and fairness in global institutions. India’s economic and media dominance in cricket mirrors its rising geopolitical weight, while Pakistan’s insecurity reflects its shrinking influence. But turning a World Cup into a bargaining chip harms everyone. Fans lose the most: India–Pakistan matches carry emotional resonance far beyond statistics, uniting millions across borders through shared memory and rivalry. Sponsors lose confidence, broadcasters face uncertainty, and the ICC’s brand weakens. If cricket is to remain truly global, it must reduce its dependence on a single fixture, design fairer tournaments, and separate domestic league politics from international commitments. The hybrid model needs clearer legal safeguards to prevent unilateral withdrawals. Above all, boards must reaffirm that while politics may intrude, it cannot dictate the sport. If Pakistan ultimately plays, it will be a victory for pragmatism; if it boycotts, India may gain two points, but world cricket will suffer a deeper loss—a reminder that when money and politics dominate, the game itself becomes collateral damage.

