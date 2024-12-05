Rise of a phoenix

The political divorce between ideological twins Shiv Sena and the BJP in 2019 has ultimately proved out to be a boon for the latter. The 2024 assembly election results and ensuing government formation reflects BJP’s clear edge over its rivals as well as its new-found allies, a couple of which are breakaway factions of the most influential political parties in the state. The party appears to have come out of the shadow of its allies to achieve a superior position in the prevailing political scenario. One man who has been at the forefront of this remarkable shift is Devendra Fadnavis—a dedicated swayamsevak whom the BJP supremo Narendra Modi calls ‘Nagpur’s gift to the nation’. Given his political finesse, unwavering loyalty to the party and, no less importantly, his deep roots in the ideological training through RSS, Fadnavis was almost destined to reclaim the top post in the state. The only question was ‘when’? The answer has been swift and smooth—scripted none other than Fadnavis himself. Born into a politically active family in Nagpur, Fadnavis was exposed to public life early. At 22, he entered politics as a corporator and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Nagpur’s youngest mayor at 27. His academic credentials, including a gold medal in law and an MBA, added another layer of depth to his political career.

In 2014, riding on the Modi wave, Fadnavis led the BJP to its best-ever performance in Maharashtra, securing 122 seats. His elevation to Chief Minister surprised many but also marked a generational shift in the state’s leadership. Over the next five years, he focused on big ticket infrastructure projects including the Mumbai Coastal Road and Nagpur Metro. However, Fadnavis’s political journey was far from smooth. In 2019, despite leading the BJP to another strong performance in the state elections, his alliance with the Shiv Sena fell apart over the Chief Minister’s post. The Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the government, leaving Fadnavis to sit in the opposition. His brief attempt to form a government with Ajit Pawar of the NCP lasted just four days, ending in what many called a humiliating setback.

Yet, Fadnavis didn’t give up. He quietly worked behind the scenes. Over the next two years, he played a key role in strategising the BJP’s comeback. His patience and planning bore fruit in 2022 when a ‘manufactured’ split in the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government. Even then, Fadnavis had to make a tough decision. Despite the BJP having more MLAs, the party decided to let Shinde become Chief Minister, with Fadnavis taking the Deputy Chief Minister’s role. Many saw this as a demotion for a former Chief Minister, but Fadnavis accepted it with grace, proving, once again, his loyalty to the party and his commitment to the bigger picture. Now that BJP’s strong comeback has become a reality, with massive numbers in its favour, Fadnavis was undoubtedly the best bet for CM’s post. For the BJP, it also sits well with its generic agenda of gobbling up powerful political forces—from opposition or allies—to acquire a higher stature. The BJP, after all, has won a staggering 132 out of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra assembly elections.

As Fadnavis begins his third term as Chief Minister, the challenges are plenty. The state is grappling with demands for Maratha reservations and economic recovery, and there is a need for political stability in a coalition government. But if Fadnavis’s journey so far is any indication, he is not one to back down from a fight. One can safely expect a stable term for Fadnavis. But politics, as is well known, is unpredictable!