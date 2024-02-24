Reviving relations

The Indo-Pacific region has emerged as a pivotal arena for global geopolitics, with India playing a central role in this dynamic landscape. India's growing prominence on the world stage has positioned it as an indispensable partner in the eyes of major economies worldwide. Therefore, the deepening and revitalisation of relations between India and Greece must be understood within this broader context. The recent visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyrios Mitsotakis to India, marked by the inauguration of the Raisina Dialogue and extensive bilateral discussions, highlights the significance both nations attribute to their evolving partnership.



A key focal point of Mitsotakis's visit has been the emphasis on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC). This ambitious initiative, unveiled during the September G20 summit in New Delhi, has garnered support from a coalition of global leaders, including Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States. IMEC aims to establish an integrated ship-to-rail transit network, augmenting existing maritime and road infrastructure, with proposed railway connections linking the UAE to Israel via Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The project also encompasses enhancements in digital connectivity and hydrogen export facilities, signalling a concerted effort to bolster regional connectivity and trade ties.

During his latest visit, Greek Prime Minister Kyrios Mitsotakis reaffirmed the potential of IMEC to significantly enhance connectivity between India, Middle Eastern economies, and Europe, irrespective of the massive setback the proposed project has encountered on account of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and other geopolitical tensions. Highlighting Greece's strategic geographic position as a gateway to Europe, Mitsotakis emphasised the importance of collaboration between India and Greece in realising the project's objectives.

In addition to discussions on IMEC, the Greek Prime Minister explored avenues to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation with India. Proposals to double trade volumes, establish a mobility and migration pact, and collaborate on military hardware production underscore the multifaceted nature of the burgeoning Indo-Greek partnership. These initiatives build upon previous agreements, including the establishment of a ‘Strategic Partnership’ between India and Greece and plans for enhanced security dialogue mechanisms and trade negotiations.

The historical ties between India and Greece trace back to ancient times, characterized by mutual cultural exchange and interaction. From the arrival of Greek merchants in the Indian subcontinent to the conquests of Alexander the Great, these historical encounters have left a deep imprint on both societies, shaping a shared legacy of artistic, architectural, and philosophical influences. Today, as India and Greece navigate the complexities of the modern world, there exists a compelling opportunity to reinvigorate their relations, leveraging their historical connections to forge a partnership grounded in contemporary values and shared objectives. To sum up, the burgeoning Indo-Greek partnership represents a convergence of strategic interests and historical legacies, poised to contribute significantly to regional stability and prosperity. As both nations continue to deepen their engagement across various domains, the time is ripe to harness the full potential of this relationship, charting a path towards mutual growth and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.