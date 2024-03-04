Resilience or ruin?

India, like rest of the world, stands at a critical juncture in the battle against climate change. A fresh study published in Journal Climate Change sheds light on the far-reaching impacts of global temperature rise on the country’s ecosystems. Led by researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), the study reveals alarming stats: India could avoid up to 70 per cent of drought exposure to humans and 21 per cent to agricultural land if global warming is kept within 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.



Needless to say that the implications of this study extend far beyond statistics. They offer Indian policymakers a not-so-difficult choice between a future of resilience and one of ruin; the difficulty, however, lies in springing into action. The report unequivocally highlights that every additional increment in global warming amplifies the risk of severe consequences. From heat stress to river flooding, biodiversity loss to crop yield declines, the threat of climate change looms menacingly over the Indian landscape. Consider, for instance, the Himalayan region, a vital landform for millions. The study predicts that 90 per cent of this fragile ecosystem could experience drought lasting over a year if temperatures soar by 3 degrees Celsius. This not only threatens water security but also holds negative repercussions for socio-economic equations in the region. River flooding, another frequent medium of destruction, could cost India billions of dollars, as economic losses are projected to escalate exponentially with the rise in global temperatures.

These warnings notwithstanding, there is a glimmer of hope, which may be fast-fading. The study underscores the immense benefits of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. By adhering to the targets set forth in the Paris Agreement, India, on its part, could mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. Undeniably, every fraction of a degree matters. At the same time, it is crucial for India and other nations of the ilk to exert diplomatic pressure on the developed world in order to align them in the pursuit of environmental stability, because impacts of climate action (and inaction) transcend geographical boundaries.

Crucially, the study also highlights the economic imperative of climate action. While the upfront costs of mitigation may seem daunting, they pale in comparison to the long-term consequences of inaction. Investing in sustainable practices today is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. Also, the risks faced by India are mirrored in other developing countries. This underscores the urgency of collective action on a global scale.

Addressing climate change requires more than just mitigation efforts. Adaptation is equally vital, especially for vulnerable communities on the frontlines of climate impact. From resilient infrastructure to early warning systems, there is a need to equip societies to withstand the shocks of a changing climate. This should entail a holistic approach that integrates environmental sustainability with social equity and economic development. Furthermore, the study underscores the need for innovative solutions. Restoring ecosystems, expanding protected areas, and promoting sustainable land management can play a crucial role in climate resilience. The findings of this study serve as a clarion call for action. India stands at a crossroads, with the choice between a path of resilience and one of ruin. By limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the country can chart a course towards a safer, more sustainable future. The time for action is now.