Relief Without Reduction

The government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel has been presented as a timely intervention to shield consumers from rising global oil prices. On paper, the move appears decisive—a Rs 10 per litre reduction in Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) suggests an attempt to ease inflationary pressures and offer relief to households. Yet, at the petrol pump, where such relief is expected to be felt most immediately, there has been no visible change. Prices remain unchanged, and for consumers already navigating high living costs, the announcement rings hollow. What is being framed as consumer relief is, in reality, something more complex—and far less direct.



At its core, the duty cut represents not a reduction in the burden, but a redistribution of it. Oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have been absorbing steep losses due to elevated crude prices, are the primary beneficiaries of this adjustment. Estimates suggest under-recoveries of around Rs 24 per litre on petrol and Rs 30 per litre on diesel—figures that make it clear why companies have been reluctant to pass on any gains immediately. By lowering excise duty, the government is effectively stepping in to share part of this burden, preventing a sharp increase in retail prices rather than enabling a decrease. In that sense, the move is defensive, not transformative. It seeks to stabilise the system, not necessarily to lighten the load on consumers.

This distinction matters because it reshapes how the policy should be understood. For households, the absence of a price cut translates into no immediate savings, no reduction in transport costs, and no easing of inflationary pressures that ripple across goods and services. The benefit, if any, is indirect—it lies in the avoidance of a potential price hike rather than in any tangible decrease. That may be economically prudent in the short term, but politically and perceptually, it creates a gap between expectation and experience. When relief is announced but not felt, credibility risks erosion.

The fiscal implications of the move further complicate the picture. A duty cut of this scale comes at a high cost to government revenues, with estimates pointing to a potential annual loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore. To offset this, the Centre has imposed export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, effectively shifting the tax burden from domestic consumption to overseas sales. While this balancing act may provide a temporary fiscal cushion, it raises deeper questions about sustainability. If global crude prices remain elevated, the government may find itself caught between the competing pressures of maintaining revenue, supporting OMCs, and containing inflation—all without a clear long-term solution.

Underlying all of this is the fundamental vulnerability of India’s energy architecture. As a country that imports the bulk of its crude oil, India remains exposed to global volatility—whether driven by geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, or shifts in demand. The current crisis is a reminder that domestic policy tools, such as tax adjustments, can only do so much in the face of external shocks. Private fuel retailers have already begun passing on higher costs, signalling the limits of price control in a market that is, at least in part, deregulated. State-run companies may hold the line for now, but such restraint cannot be sustained indefinitely without financial consequences.

In practical terms, then, the excise duty cut offers only a limited and largely invisible form of relief. It delays the pain rather than removes it, cushions companies rather than consumers, and shifts financial pressure onto government accounts rather than eliminating it. For a policy framed as consumer protection, this is a narrow outcome. The real test will come in the weeks ahead: if global crude prices remain high, the space for maintaining current retail prices will shrink, forcing either further fiscal intervention or an eventual pass-through to consumers.

What this episode ultimately highlights is the need for a more structural approach to energy policy. Short-term fixes, while necessary, cannot substitute for long-term resilience. Diversifying energy sources, accelerating the transition to renewables, and building strategic buffers are no longer optional—they are essential. Until then, India’s fuel pricing will continue to be shaped less by domestic decisions and more by global forces beyond its control. For now, the government’s move may have bought time. But time, in itself, is not relief. And unless that time is used to address the deeper vulnerabilities in the system, the promise of protection at the pump will remain just that—a promise, rather than a reality.