Recurring lapses

The heart wrenching tragedy in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, where a massive hoarding collapsed, claiming the lives of at least 14 individuals and leaving 74 injured, is yet another grim manifestation of the perils of unchecked urban development. This incident, which is just the next element in a long-persisting tragic series, highlights the urgency for robust regulatory measures and stringent enforcement actions to prevent such catastrophes from recurring. Last year, in Coimbatore, three workers died as they were crushed by the falling steel frames of a hoarding under replacement. These incidents are not isolated, and rather form a grim continuity.



The circumstances surrounding the Ghatkopar incident are deeply troubling. An illegal hoarding, towering over the cityscape with a massive 100-feet measurement, crashed down during a dust storm and rain. As rescue operations continue and the death toll climbs, it's imperative that accountability is firmly, and urgently, established.

Reassuringly, the response from authorities has been swift, with both the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister pledging decisive action. Legal proceedings against the responsible parties, including the advertising agency and landowners, are underway. Additionally, political promises of structural audits for all hoardings in Mumbai are meant to assure people that efforts are being taken to prevent future tragedies. However, one is compelled to raise a question: if hoarding collapses have been recurring phenomena, why the government had to wait for the recent tragedy to contemplate the possibility of an audit. It is also baffling that, often, the first line of response from authorities in such cases has been that the “hoarding was illegal.” If illegal hoardings continue to claim lives on a regular basis, a natural question arises regarding government’s negligence/complicity in allowing the existence and mushrooming of such hoardings. Needless to say that these aspects exhibit systemic failures in regulatory oversight. It's evident that merely reacting to such disasters is insufficient; proactive measures must be taken to address the root causes.

Furthermore, the blame game between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Indian Railways over land ownership has pushed the issue of accountability into obscurity. If such incidents are to be prevented comprehensively, coordination, and not conflict, has to be the way forward. Another glaring issue is the proliferation of illegal constructions, often erected without proper approvals or adherence to safety standards. The collusion between advertising agencies and landowners in flouting regulations cannot go unchecked. Strict penalties, including criminal charges for culpable negligence, must be levied to deter such reckless behaviour. Moreover, the lack of consistent enforcement action poses a grave threat to public safety. Municipalities must prioritise regular inspections to identify and rectify hazardous structures before they claim lives. Political interference and vested interests should never supersede the paramount goal of protecting citizens' lives.

Internationally, studies have highlighted the dangers posed by billboards, not just in terms of structural stability but also as distractions contributing to road accidents. India must heed these findings and incorporate them into comprehensive road safety policies. The Ghatkopar tragedy must serve as a catalyst for systemic change. From stringent regulations governing urban development to robust enforcement mechanisms, every level of governance must prioritise public safety above all other aspects. In the most immediate terms, the culpability and accountability of the wrongdoers has to be established swiftly.