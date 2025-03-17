Question of Fairness

The controversy over duplicate voter ID numbers has put the Election Commission of India under intense scrutiny. With the Budget Session of Parliament resuming, the opposition, particularly the Trinamool Congress, has demanded a debate on the issue, calling it a threat to democracy. Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien took to social media, questioning if the government was ready to discuss a matter that strikes at the core of electoral integrity. It may be recalled that the issue was initially raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate voter lists by duplicating EPIC numbers. She has since taken the fight to the Election Commission, forcing the poll body to acknowledge the problem and promise a resolution.

The Election Commission has admitted that identical voter ID numbers were assigned to electors across different states due to a flawed, decentralised system used before the adoption of the ERONET platform. While the Commission insists that demographic details and polling locations remain unique to each voter, this technical explanation has failed to satisfy critics. The opposition argues that a voter’s identity is tied to the EPIC number, and any duplication creates the risk of disenfranchisement or fraudulent voting. The Trinamool Congress has further accused the ruling BJP of benefiting from these discrepancies, alleging that fake voter registrations were being created using cloned Aadhaar cards. The controversy has gained traction across the political spectrum, with multiple opposition parties now pressing for a parliamentary debate. The Congress, which had initially flagged concerns about electoral roll manipulations in Maharashtra and Delhi, appears to have taken a backseat, allowing the TMC to lead the charge. TMC’s aggressive campaign on the streets and in Parliament has drawn other regional parties into the fold. In response, the Election Commission has convened a meeting with top officials, including the Union Home Secretary and the CEO of UIDAI, to discuss linking voter IDs with Aadhaar.

The opposition is asking why a problem described as "decades-old" is only being addressed now. They argue that the Election Commission, which has been accused of partisan bias in recent elections, must be held accountable for these lapses. Even former Chief Election Commissioners have suggested that while the issue may be technical in nature, the Commission’s explanations have not been clear or convincing. Instead of offering a comprehensive response, the ECI has issued multiple statements in an attempt to pacify critics. This has only deepened suspicions that the electoral process may not be as foolproof as it claims.

The broader concern is the erosion of trust in India’s electoral machinery. If voters begin to doubt the credibility of voter rolls, it will undermine the very foundation of democracy. The opposition has capitalised on this fear, turning the issue into a rallying cry ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. For the ruling BJP, which is looking to expand its voter base in the state, countering these allegations will be crucial. Meanwhile, the Election Commission, caught in the political crossfire, faces the challenge of restoring faith in its ability to conduct free and fair elections. The question is: will this issue be resolved transparently, or will it become yet another political battle with no real outcome?