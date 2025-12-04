Punitive Approach

The Supreme Court’s intervention yesterday, calling on states to ease the severe pressure faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has forced the country to confront an uncomfortable truth: the world’s largest democracy is leaning far too heavily on some of its most overworked and least empowered workers. The petition filed by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) before the Court laid out a disturbing account of the relentless hours, coercive instructions and unyielding deadlines imposed on BLOs across multiple states. These workers—primarily teachers and anganwadi staff—have been thrust into a time-bound enumeration exercise requiring early-morning and late-night field visits, lengthy documentation work, and navigation through areas with poor connectivity, all while maintaining their regular government responsibilities. Reports of suicides, including the tragic case of a young man denied leave for his own wedding, have underscored the human cost of an administrative schedule divorced from human reality. That BLOs are being met not with support but with FIRs under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act—threatening imprisonment and fines for delays—reveals a troubling shift in how electoral duties are being enforced. When fear becomes a tool of compliance and exhaustion replaces efficiency, the democratic process begins to compromise the very people essential to its functioning.

The Supreme Court’s response, articulated by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, attempts to restore a sense of balance and humanity to a process that has become disproportionately punitive. By directing states to consider deputing additional staff, reducing working hours and evaluating exemption requests on a case-by-case basis, the Court made a simple yet significant point: electoral responsibility cannot be outsourced without corresponding administrative care. The bench noted that if employees are struggling under the overloaded combination of their routine duties and SIR obligations, state governments have both the authority and the moral responsibility to intervene. Yet the Election Commission (EC) argued that criminal proceedings were initiated only when BLOs showed “reluctance” to perform their duties—a position that disregards the asymmetrical relationship between the Commission and ground-level workers who have little space to negotiate their constraints. The Court’s remark that no state had approached it earlier to express difficulties reflects a deeper institutional reluctance to acknowledge field-level strain until a crisis escalates. Meanwhile, the EC’s own decision to extend the SIR timeline by a week in 12 jurisdictions shows that the original deadlines were unrealistic. The magnitude of the exercise—covering nearly 51 crore electors across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal—demands not just manpower but thoughtful planning, logistical support and realistic expectations. Instead, BLOs have been left to bridge the gap between administrative ambition and ground realities, often at great personal cost.

The larger concern emerging from this episode is not merely bureaucratic inefficiency but the erosion of dignity at the frontline of India’s electoral apparatus. Electoral rolls are the foundation of credible elections; inaccurate lists lead to disenfranchisement, disputes and distrust. If the BLOs updating those lists are fatigued, fearful or unsupported, the quality of the rolls—and by extension, the credibility of future elections—inevitably suffers. The Supreme Court’s directions are therefore not just a corrective for worker welfare but a safeguard for electoral integrity itself. By allowing the question of compensation for families of BLOs who died during SIR duties to be revived later, the Court has acknowledged the depth of the harm already incurred. But judicial intervention, however necessary, is only the beginning of what must be a broader reform. The EC must reimagine how it recruits, trains and supports BLOs, ensuring they have access to digital tools, adequate travel allowances, functional connectivity and reasonable timelines. States must move beyond the mechanical deployment of teachers and anganwadi workers and instead build a trained cadre of election staff who are not forced to compromise their primary responsibilities or their well-being. And political parties must resist the temptation to weaponise administrative lapses into narratives; the conversation must instead prioritise the safety, dignity and effectiveness of those who operate at the electoral grassroots. Democracy’s strength lies not in its scale but in its stewardship. BLOs—often nameless and unnoticed—are custodians of that stewardship. They deserve respect, support and humane working conditions, not criminal threats and crushing workloads. The Supreme Court has done its part by sounding the alarm. It is now up to the Election Commission and the states to ensure that India’s electoral machinery is carried not on the backs of overburdened workers but on systems designed with fairness, compassion and foresight.