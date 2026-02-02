Prudence, Not Populism

Many may be tempted to paint India’s Budget 2026 as lacklustre and lacking in ambition, but such criticism misunderstands both the global economic moment and the nature of the challenge facing policymakers. This is not a year that lends itself to dramatic gestures or fiscal fireworks. With the world economy slowing, trade flows weakening, capital becoming cautious, and geopolitical shocks refusing to fade, the imperative before India is not spectacle but stability. Budget 2026 reflects that reality, choosing careful steps over risky leaps—and that choice deserves a more nuanced reading. At a time when several economies are battling recessionary pressures or flirting with stagflation, India’s decision to prioritise macroeconomic stability stands out. The government’s continued commitment to fiscal consolidation is one such signal. By keeping the fiscal deficit on a downward trajectory rather than loosening it for short-term political gain, the budget reinforces confidence in India’s economic management. This is not merely an accounting exercise. In an era of high global interest rates and volatile capital flows, fiscal credibility acts as a shield, protecting the economy from sudden external shocks.

Critics point to the absence of sweeping tax cuts or a large consumption stimulus as evidence of timidity. Yet the budget’s calibrated approach to taxation reflects a clear understanding of economic conditions. Instead of headline-grabbing reductions, the government has focused on improving compliance, widening the tax base, and simplifying processes—quiet reforms that strengthen revenues without unsettling markets. This is consistent with the broader goal of ensuring predictable policy, something investors value far more than sudden largesse. Infrastructure spending offers another example of steady, rather than spectacular, policymaking. Budget 2026 has sustained capital expenditure at elevated levels, continuing the emphasis on roads, railways, logistics corridors, and urban infrastructure. The allocation for railways, in particular, signals continuity in modernisation and network expansion, supporting freight efficiency and job creation. Similarly, ongoing investment in highways and ports strengthens supply chains without creating the inflationary pressures that a sudden spending surge might trigger. This long-term focus on productive assets underscores a belief that durable growth comes from capacity building, not quick fixes.



Equally telling is the budget’s handling of manufacturing and industrial policy. Rather than announcing new, untested schemes, Budget 2026 consolidates existing incentive structures, including production-linked incentives, while fine-tuning them for efficiency. This approach avoids policy fatigue and reassures industries that the government is committed to seeing reforms through, not abandoning them midway. In a global environment where companies are rethinking supply chains, consistency can be more attractive than novelty. On the social front, the budget walks a careful line between support and sustainability. Key welfare schemes—food security, rural employment, and targeted cash transfers—have been maintained, reflecting an awareness that economic slowdowns hit the most vulnerable first. At the same time, there is no reckless expansion that would strain public finances. The continued emphasis on digital delivery and beneficiary identification suggests an effort to improve outcomes without inflating costs. This balance is crucial at a moment when populism tempts many governments into unsustainable commitments.



One of the more understated but significant aspects of Budget 2026 is its approach to federal finances. By ensuring timely transfers and maintaining space for states to borrow responsibly, the budget recognises that economic resilience depends on cooperation across levels of government. States remain central to capital spending, urban development, and social delivery. Preserving their fiscal health is as important as managing the Centre’s balance sheet. The budget’s restraint also reflects an understanding of inflationary risks. With global energy markets still vulnerable and food prices susceptible to climate shocks, aggressive fiscal expansion could easily reignite price pressures. Budget 2026 avoids that trap. Instead of large untargeted subsidies, it relies on calibrated support mechanisms and supply-side measures to manage inflation. This may lack drama, but it protects household purchasing power in a more sustainable way.



Another area where caution is evident is public borrowing. The government has resisted the temptation to significantly raise borrowing despite political pressure, mindful that higher debt today narrows policy choices tomorrow. In a world where sovereign debt levels are drawing scrutiny and credit rating agencies are alert to slippages, this discipline matters. It ensures that India retains the ability to respond if conditions worsen, rather than exhausting its fiscal ammunition prematurely. Those calling the budget uninspiring may be measuring it by the wrong standard. Budgets are often judged by what they announce, not by what they prevent. Budget 2026 prevents instability. It avoids overheating the economy, protects financial credibility, and preserves room for manoeuvre. These are not achievements that lend themselves to catchy headlines, but they are the foundations on which future growth will depend.



There is also a political maturity embedded in the budget. By resisting populist shortcuts, the government signals confidence in its long-term strategy. Economic transformation, after all, is not a one-budget affair. It unfolds over years, shaped by continuity as much as by reform. Budget 2026 keeps that arc intact, even as global conditions remain hostile. In the end, the true test of this budget will not lie in immediate applause but in how well it equips India to weather uncertainty. In choosing safe, incremental steps over risky ambition, Budget 2026 may well have done precisely what the moment demands. In turbulent times, preservation is not a retreat; it is a strategy.

