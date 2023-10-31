Prioritising peace

As Bangladesh gears up for the upcoming General Elections, the nation finds itself mired in a troubling atmosphere of escalating political tensions and violence. The recent three-day nationwide blockade, called for by the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), is very likely to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary citizens and create a dent on the economic progress of the nation. The obvious and longstanding political rift between the BNP, the main opposition party, and the ruling Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has now erupted into a nationwide crisis. The immediate trigger for the call of blockade was the government’s response to a violent turn of events during a Saturday rally, where over one lakh supporters of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami had gathered to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. What was expected to be a peaceful demonstration turned into a nightmarish ordeal as supporters of the opposition parties engaged in acts of vandalism, including the shocking targeting of the country's chief justice's residence, the tragic killing of an on-duty police constable in broad daylight, and attacks on hospitals, ambulances, and journalists. In response to this violence, the government had no choice but to deploy paramilitary and police forces to restore order. Despite these efforts, incidents of arson and violence continued to unfold in various parts of the country, leading to further loss of life and destruction. A police constable was brutally hacked to death, and ambulances and police booths were set ablaze by opposition workers. Tragically, activists from both the ruling party and the opposition fell victim to this cycle of violence. Under these dire circumstances, the government deemed it necessary to arrest 400 individuals, including BNP leaders and cadres, on charges ranging from murder to conspiracy and destruction of public property. In the face of this breakdown in law and order, the government's response to the violence is justifiable. While dissent is a cornerstone of democracy, it must never be allowed to descend into violence that claims the lives of the nation's citizens. Furthermore, it is important to note that these protests were not triggered by any immediate crisis but were politically timed ahead of the upcoming elections. The opposition's amplified demand for the resignation of the Prime Minister came abruptly, without a clear and immediate catalyst. While allegations of corruption and crackdown on opposition leaders are serious, they cannot be used as a pretext for violence and an attempt to topple the government. The opposition should explore democratic means to hold the government accountable, and the government, in turn, must address the concerns raised by the opposition to ensure a peaceful situation. Certainly, the Awami League government cannot be absolved of the serious allegations made by the opposition. However, in this particular case, it is evident that the opposition has played a significant role in plunging the country into an environment of violence, all for the sake of political gains. This approach not only undermines the democratic principles but also jeopardises the well-being of its citizens. The nationwide blockades, which cause difficulties for ordinary people and hamper economic growth, are not a solution to the country's problems. Both the government and the opposition bear a heavy responsibility to ensure that the rule of law prevails and that the upcoming General Elections are conducted smoothly. As the nation stands on the precipice of this crucial political juncture, it is essential that all parties prioritise peace, dialogue, and respect for democratic values. Violence should have no place in the democratic process, and it is only through cooperation and compromise that Bangladesh can continue its journey towards a brighter and more stable future. In the months leading up to the General Elections, it is crucial that all stakeholders come together for the greater good of the nation, putting the welfare of the people first and working towards a peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.