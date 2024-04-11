Preventable tragedies

The heart-wrenching news of Mohammad Abdul Arfath's untimely death in Cleveland, Ohio, has once again cast a spotlight on the increasingly precarious situation of Indian students in the United States. Arfath, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, embarked on a journey to the US in May last year, aiming to pursue a Masters' degree in IT from Cleveland University. His aspirations, however, were tragically cut short, leaving his family, friends, and the larger Indian community grappling with grief and seeking answers. The sequence of events leading to the discovery of Arfath's body in a lake, as recounted by his father, Mohammed Saleem, highlights a chilling narrative that has become all too familiar. The tragic revelation of his death has not only devastated his family but also sent shockwaves through the Indian diaspora, prompting widespread calls for the central government's intervention in repatriating his remains.



This tragic incident, however, is emblematic of a larger, disturbing trend. The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has raised alarms over the recent surge in deaths of Indian-origin students in the US, attributing these to a range of causes from suspicious shootings and environmental hazards to mental health issues and accidents. With eleven Indian students, including Arfath, having died under various circumstances—mostly mysterious—this year alone, the sense of urgency to address this issue has never been greater.

The response from the Consulate General of India in New York, offering condolences and assistance, while appreciated, points to the need for a more proactive and comprehensive approach to safeguarding the well-being of Indian students abroad. The narratives surrounding these deaths, including alarming incidents of kidnapping and demands for ransom, as in Arfath's case, highlight the complex and multifaceted risks Indian students face in the US. FIIDS's call for collaboration among US government agencies, universities, and student associations to enhance safety education, improve search and rescue procedures, and provide mental health support points towards an absolute necessity.

The significant contribution of Indian-origin students to the US economy, amounting to billions in fees and expenses annually, underscores not just the economic but also the cultural and intellectual exchange between the two nations. This relationship, however, is contingent upon the safety and security of students, which currently seems under threat. As the nation mourns the loss of Arfath and other Indian students who have met tragic ends on foreign shores, it is imperative to move beyond condolences and take concrete actions. The Indian government, in collaboration with the US, must prioritise the safety of its students, ensuring thorough investigations into such deaths and providing adequate support systems for students navigating the challenges of living abroad.

The death of Mohammad Abdul Arfath and others is a sombre reminder of the vulnerabilities Indian students face abroad. It is a call to action for all stakeholders involved to reevaluate and reinforce the support mechanisms for Indian students in the US, ensuring that their dreams of education and a better future are not extinguished by preventable tragedies.