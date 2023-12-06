Preventable in scale?

As per Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) confirmation on Tuesday, Cyclone Michaung had weakened into a depression over northeast Telangana. However, before weakening, the cyclone, along with consequent precipitation, caused at least 16 casualties, disrupted daily lives and damaged properties. Additionally, more than 61,000 people were accommodated at government-run centres. Cyclones are primarily a natural phenomenon and there is hardly anything that humans can do to prevent them from occurring. In the present case, Cyclone Michaung was formed due to a low pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal. Despite the inevitability of the destruction, there are a couple of factors that can limit the damage caused by cyclones. First among them is the build-up of appropriate infrastructure, and the second is the broader issue of climate conservation. It may be noted that the scourge of cyclonic disturbance is exacerbated by a phenomenon called intensification. On December 4, the Michaung cyclonic storm intensified into a super-cyclonic storm. Cyclone intensification is often triggered by aspects related to climate change. Cyclone intensification is a dynamic and complex process characterized by the strengthening of a tropical cyclone over warm ocean waters. As these immense storm systems evolve, they draw their energy from the heat and moisture of the ocean's surface. The critical factors contributing to intensification include warm sea surface temperatures exceeding a certain threshold, a moist atmosphere fostering the development of powerful thunderstorms, low wind shear allowing for the vertical organization of the storm, and the Coriolis effect inducing the characteristic rotation. Typically emerging from pre-existing disturbances, cyclones progress through stages, evolving from a tropical depression to a tropical storm and ultimately attaining hurricane or typhoon status. Accurate prediction and understanding of cyclone intensification are vital for effective early warning systems, enabling communities in vulnerable regions to undertake necessary preparations and mitigate potential damage from these formidable natural phenomena. However, this understanding and prediction is a bit challenging due to the uncertain nature of the phenomenon of intensification. Climate change exerts a discernible influence on cyclone intensification, reshaping the dynamics of these formidable weather systems. One of the primary drivers is the warming of ocean surface temperatures, a consequence of global temperature rise. As cyclones rely on warm waters to fuel their energy, the heightened ocean temperatures provide an environment conducive to more intense and powerful storms. This warming also contributes to increased moisture in the atmosphere, potentially amplifying the intensity of rainfall associated with cyclones. Changes in wind patterns, another facet of climate change, can impact the formation and intensification patterns of cyclones, altering their trajectories and behaviour. Rising sea levels, an outcome of melting glaciers and thermal expansion, compound the risks by elevating storm surges associated with cyclones, threatening low-lying coastal areas. As climate change continues, the interplay of these factors underscores the need for proactive measures in vulnerable regions to mitigate the escalating risks posed by more intense and destructive cyclones. While the efforts to prevent climate change are progressing at their own pace at the global stage, it is in the realm of infrastructure buildup that humans can take proactive actions to limit the scope of damages inflicted. Mitigating the impact of cyclones in India necessitates a comprehensive and resilient infrastructure framework. First and foremost, robust early warning systems equipped with state-of-the-art meteorological technology are imperative to provide timely and accurate information to vulnerable communities. Evacuation routes and shelters, built to stringent safety standards, form a critical part of the infrastructure, offering a refuge for people in cyclone-prone regions. Strengthening and retrofitting buildings, especially in coastal areas, can enhance their resilience to strong winds and storm surges. Additionally, the development of resilient transportation networks, including roads and bridges designed to withstand extreme weather events, facilitates efficient evacuation and emergency response. Coastal protection infrastructure such as seawalls and mangrove restoration projects can act as natural buffers against storm surges. Furthermore, investments in decentralized renewable energy sources and smart grids contribute to maintaining essential services during and after cyclones. Building community awareness and capacity, alongside effective communication systems, are integral components of a holistic approach to cyclone mitigation infrastructure in India. Tamil Nadu, which was not covered under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP), has implemented the Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project (CDRRP) since 2013 with financial assistance from the World Bank to mitigate natural hazards along the coast. Under CDRRP, the state had installed early warning systems and built 121 multi-purpose evacuation shelters. However, the state, along with its other counterparts, was reported to have been lagging in terms of building multi-purpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) — considered as the first line of defence against high-speed winds and floods. As the affected regions recuperate from this tragedy, the Central and state governments must act collaboratively to ensure safety and well being of people. Long-term efforts also need to be made to minimise the damages that may be caused in the future by such disasters.

