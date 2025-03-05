Prelude to Polarisation

Donald Trump’s joint address to the Congress was a political spectacle filled with big promises, razor-sharp attacks, and plenty of theatrics. Speaking for a record-breaking hour and forty minutes, he painted the picture of a country on the rise while taking a dig at his critics. His speech was met with enthusiastic cheers from Republicans and equally bitter protests from Democrats. The speech, as was expected, has set the tone for a deeply divisive term ahead. Trump opened his Congress speech with a characteristically bold declaration that ‘America is back.’ He has promised the country a new golden age. Trump boisterously blamed former president Joe Biden for the prevailing high inflation in the country. His message was loud and clear: the American Dream was slipping away under the previous administration, but he was here to bring it back. To this, the supporting crowd roared in support, while the Democrats protested vehemently. Some of them walked out wearing pink.

Trump’s policies on trade and industry were among the most aggressive features of the night. He announced steep tariffs against India, China, and other nations, arguing that the United States has been treated unfairly for too long. There is little surprise that his moves immediately triggered retaliation from major trading partners. Several analysts believe that a bitter trade war might be looming on the horizon. Importantly, Trump also called for scrapping the USD 52.7 billion semiconductor subsidy. According to him, it’s a waste of taxpayer money. Critics, however, have warned that such drastic economic shifts could shake markets and hit American consumers with higher prices. As Trump stated, ‘We have just started’, there are good enough reasons to believe that the host of drastic economic and politically targeted announcements made by him are just a preliminary glimpse of what is about to come.

Things have been no different on the social scale. Donald Trump has declared that the US government should only recognise two genders. He pushed for a permanent ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors. He also boasted about eliminating ‘critical race theory from public schools’, continuing his battle against what he calls ‘woke’ education. These positions resonate strongly with Trump’s dedicated voter base. However, they have already sparked legal challenges and backlash from civil rights groups. Trump’s announcements during his Congress speech are also likely to take the country’s foreign policy on an unexpected ride. While his trade policies are already seen to be hurting major economies, including allies and adversaries, things are no less unpredictable on other fronts. Nobody knows what is in the story. For example, Trump has already declared that the US was ‘taking back’ the Panama Canal. This claim remains unclear but is part of his nationalist rhetoric.

Overall, Trump’s address was classic Trump: dramatic, divisive, and full of sweeping promises. His supporters see him as a strong leader determined to put America first. His opponents see a president fuelling conflict and rolling back progress. Coming as a prelude to his second term, his speech is a clear sign that Trump’s return to power will be just as turbulent as his first term. The critical question is whether his vision will lead to a stronger America or deepen the divisions that already run so deep.