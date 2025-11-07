Power Of Participation

The first phase of polling in Bihar has delivered a result that transcends politics — it has reaffirmed faith in democracy itself. Despite the clouds of controversy surrounding the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began in Bihar and is now being extended to 12 more states, the state recorded a remarkable voter turnout. For a state long associated with political volatility, administrative lapses, and migration-induced absenteeism, this is no small feat. The sheer enthusiasm of voters who came out in large numbers reflects both trust in democratic institutions and the assertion of agency by citizens who, for too long, have been described through the prism of disenchantment. Bihar’s Phase 1 turnout deserves to be read as a social and political statement — one that goes beyond party lines. It represents a collective reaffirmation of the ballot as the cornerstone of democracy, and more significantly, the emergence of women as its new custodians. Bihar’s demographic story has long been one of mobility and migration. The exodus of male workers to other states in search of livelihood is among the highest in India. In villages across Gaya, Purnea, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur, it is not uncommon for households to be managed almost entirely by women for months at a time. Yet, when election day arrives, these women — homemakers, daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, and self-help group members — walk to polling booths in droves. Their act of voting is not just a civic ritual but a declaration of presence in a political space that often sidelines them.

This phase’s high turnout has once again underlined what has been quietly unfolding over the past decade: the feminisation of Bihar’s electorate. The Election Commission’s data from recent years shows a steady and often higher turnout among women voters compared to men. They vote with determination, often standing in long queues under the sun, undeterred by logistical inconveniences. In many constituencies, the gender gap in voter participation has reversed — women now outnumber men at the ballot box. This silent revolution, invisible to television debates and manifestos, is redefining Bihar’s democracy from within. The empowerment of Bihar’s women voters is not a coincidence; it is the result of two decades of social policy and grassroots mobilisation. The reservation of one-third of panchayat seats for women under Nitish Kumar’s tenure, the spread of self-help groups through the JEEViKA programme, and schemes like the cycle and uniform distribution for girls have created ripples of social confidence. The act of voting is a continuation of that empowerment. In many rural families, the woman’s inked finger now represents a new form of authority — one that transcends household boundaries. At a broader level, this assertiveness challenges the narrative of democratic fatigue that often dominates urban discourse. While drawing-room discussions in metros focus on apathy and low turnout, the margins of India — rural women, first-time voters, and those historically excluded — are breathing new life into electoral participation. Bihar’s women have become the moral centre of India’s democracy, showing that faith in the system survives not in privilege but in perseverance. That said, this democratic moment cannot be allowed to be overshadowed by controversy. The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise has drawn criticism, especially after the opposition raised questions over irregularities and alleged misuse of data. While administrative scrutiny and voter list audits are necessary to maintain integrity, they must not erode confidence in the process. Transparency, accountability, and prompt redressal of errors are essential to prevent the exercise from becoming a political flashpoint.

The Election Commission must therefore move swiftly to address concerns raised by political parties and citizens alike. Its credibility rests not just on conducting free and fair elections but on being seen to do so. A transparent audit mechanism, third-party verification, and regular public communication will help maintain trust in both the institution and the process. Bihar’s story holds lessons for the rest of India. As the SIR exercise extends to other states, the goal must remain simple yet sacred — to strengthen, not strain, the voter’s faith in democracy. The record turnout in Bihar shows that people, despite scepticism and migration, still believe their vote matters. That belief is India’s greatest political asset. Democracy thrives not merely on the conduct of elections but on the conviction of its participants. Bihar’s women, in quietly transforming polling day into a festival of empowerment, have reminded the nation of what participation truly means. They have shown that when faith meets resolve, democracy deepens. As India moves into another long election cycle, it would do well to remember this lesson from Bihar — that the health of a democracy lies not in the headlines it makes, but in the queues of ordinary citizens who still believe in its promise.