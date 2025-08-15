Potential Recalibration

The Prime Minister’s announcement of GST 2.0 from the Red Fort is more than just a fiscal adjustment — it is a signal of intent to recalibrate India’s tax architecture for the next phase of economic growth. After eight years of operation, the Goods and Services Tax, hailed in 2017 as the “one nation, one tax” reform, has matured but also exposed its flaws. Multiple tax slabs, persistent litigation, and an inverted duty structure have often undermined its promise of simplicity and efficiency. Now, the proposal to replace four slabs with a streamlined two-tier system — a standard rate and a merit rate, with a select few items subject to special rates — aims to cut through the complexity, boost compliance, and restore the reform’s original purpose. The timing is as important as the substance: with GST collections projected to exceed ₹22 lakh crore this fiscal, the government has the fiscal space to push through a rationalisation that can spur domestic consumption ahead of Diwali, even as global headwinds threaten trade flows.

For consumers, the prospect of a lighter tax burden on everyday essentials is the most immediate takeaway. Moving items of daily use from the 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent could lower prices, revive demand, and offer some inflation relief. For small businesses, especially MSMEs, the impact could be transformative. Lower rates not only ease working capital pressures but also expand the customer base by stimulating spending in lower- and middle-income households. The simplification of rates also reduces disputes over classification — one of the biggest sources of GST-related litigation — freeing entrepreneurs to focus on growth rather than compliance battles. For exporters, fixing the inverted duty structure could make Indian goods more competitive in global markets, countering the pressures of slowing demand in the West. The government’s emphasis on aligning rate reforms with broader initiatives like the PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana underscores the link between tax policy, job creation, and economic resilience.

Still, GST 2.0 is not without its challenges. Rationalisation inevitably creates winners and losers; some sectors will see relief, others may face higher rates. The political negotiations within the GST Council — which has not met for eight months — will be crucial in ensuring that consensus is achieved without diluting the reform’s objectives. There is also the question of revenue neutrality: while buoyant collections allow for cuts now, sustained growth will depend on expanding the tax base and improving compliance. Transparency, predictability, and fairness in implementation will be vital to avoid the pitfalls of the past. If executed well, GST 2.0 could mark a decisive step toward a simpler, more equitable, and growth-friendly tax system, one that supports the aam aadmi, empowers businesses, and strengthens India’s economic foundations in an uncertain global landscape. The promise of a Diwali “tax gift” is politically astute; delivering on its structural ambition will determine whether it becomes a lasting reform or just another festive headline.