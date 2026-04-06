Polling Paradox

India’s electoral system has long been regarded as one of the most remarkable democratic exercises in the world. Conducting elections for hundreds of millions of voters across vast and varied geographies is a feat that has earned global admiration. The institutional credibility of the Election Commission, the robustness of electoral rolls, and the peaceful transfer of power have historically reinforced public faith in the process. Yet, beneath this institutional strength, there are emerging signs of stress that can no longer be ignored. The challenge today is not about the mechanics of elections but about their character. The growing influence of money power, the normalisation of competitive populism through freebies, and the sharpening of identity-based mobilisation are raising critical questions about whether electoral integrity is being gradually eroded. The concern is not that democracy is failing, but that it is being reshaped in ways that demand urgent scrutiny.



The role of money in Indian elections has expanded significantly over the years, altering the contours of political competition. While individual candidates are subject to expenditure limits, political parties operate without a clearly enforceable cap, creating an asymmetry that favours those with greater access to financial resources. Estimates by credible organisations such as the Association for Democratic Reforms suggest that recent national elections have ranked among the most expensive globally. The now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme, which allowed anonymous corporate donations, further deepened concerns about opacity and the potential for undue influence in political funding. When financial power becomes a decisive factor in shaping campaigns, outreach, and visibility, it risks distorting the level playing field that elections are meant to ensure. In such a scenario, the line between democratic competition and financial dominance begins to blur, raising uncomfortable questions about the true drivers of electoral success.

Parallel to the rise of money power is the increasing centrality of welfare promises in electoral politics. From cash transfers and subsidised services to targeted benefits for specific voter groups, the language of elections has increasingly shifted towards immediate material gains. It is important to recognise that welfare, in itself, is neither undesirable nor illegitimate. In a country marked by deep socio-economic inequalities, state support remains essential for large sections of the population. However, the timing, scale, and design of such promises often blur the distinction between genuine policy intervention and electoral inducement. The debate around “freebies” is therefore not about denying welfare but about ensuring fiscal prudence and policy credibility. When elections become contests of distribution rather than platforms for long-term economic vision, there is a risk that governance itself becomes short-term and transactional.

Identity politics adds another layer of complexity to this evolving electoral landscape. Appeals based on caste, religion, language, and region have always been part of India’s political reality, reflecting the country’s social diversity. However, the intensity and centrality of such appeals appear to have sharpened in recent years. Campaign narratives increasingly revolve around issues such as religious identity, migration, and demographic anxieties, often overshadowing developmental concerns. The Model Code of Conduct clearly prohibits appeals that seek to divide voters along communal lines, yet enforcement remains uneven. The rise of digital platforms has further complicated regulation, enabling targeted messaging that can reinforce existing biases and polarisation. As a result, the voter is often addressed not as a citizen with shared interests but as a member of a specific identity group, fragmenting the democratic discourse.

These trends do not operate in isolation; they reinforce each other in ways that can cumulatively influence electoral outcomes. Financial resources enable sustained campaigning, amplify targeted narratives, and support extensive welfare messaging. Identity-based mobilisation, in turn, helps consolidate voter blocs, making electoral strategies more predictable and segmented. The convergence of these factors creates conditions where perception management can overshadow substantive debate. It is important to emphasise that Indian voters have repeatedly demonstrated independence and agency, often defying predictions and political calculations. However, the environment in which choices are made is increasingly shaped by factors that go beyond policy performance and governance record. This raises a deeper concern about whether the spirit of electoral competition is being altered in subtle but significant ways.

The way forward lies not in questioning the legitimacy of elections but in strengthening the safeguards that uphold their integrity. Greater transparency in political funding, stricter disclosure norms, and a re-examination of expenditure frameworks are necessary steps to address the influence of money power. At the same time, there is a need for a more nuanced policy framework that distinguishes between essential welfare and fiscally unsustainable populism. Regulatory institutions must also adapt to the realities of digital campaigning, ensuring that the Model Code of Conduct remains effective in an era of algorithm-driven communication. Ultimately, democracy is not defined solely by the act of voting but by the fairness and credibility of the process that leads to that vote. Preserving that balance is essential if India’s electoral model is to remain both resilient and meaningful in the years ahead.