Political Vendetta at Play?

In a dramatic turn of events, the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has imposed a sweeping ban on all activities of the Awami League — the nation’s oldest and most influential political party — under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The decision, adopted by the Advisory Council on May 10, 2025, prohibits even the party’s online presence and will remain in effect until the conclusion of ongoing war crimes trials against its top leadership, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in exile in India since August last year.

The rationale, as provided by the interim government, is that the move was essential to protect Bangladesh’s national security and sovereignty. The resolution adopted by the Advisory Council also pinpoints the need to protect the leaders and activists of the July Movement which concluded in ouster of Hasina. Safety of the plaintiffs and witnesses, who are to be heard at the International Crimes Tribunal, in relation to the trial under which Awami League and its leaders are being investigated for causing the death of hundreds of protestors during their term, is yet another stated objective. These grounds, however, seem quite flimsy and made-up. A party whose leader has been exiled and which is pushed to the fringes, rarely sends the grave threats listed in Advisory Council resolutions. Moreover, it may be noted that the council has even approved an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal Act, which allows the tribunal to penalise political parties, their affiliated organisations, and supporters — a serious amendment indeed, and just to specifically single out Awami League from the prevailing political scene under unsubstantiated pretexts! The ban has set a dangerous precedent that may jeopardize the gains Bangladesh has acquired towards making itself a democratic republic. In democracies, even the most controversial parties must be held accountable through rational processes and under the spirit of law. Wholesale bans that reek of political vendetta, no matter however legitimate the accusations may appear, are a blot on the nation’s fabric.

Furthermore, the interim government, it seems, is buckling under the pressure of the rivals of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League — particularly the BNP and Jamat-e-Islami, both of which are notorious for their radical leanings. Interestingly, interim government’s decision was taken after thousands of protesters marched in Dhaka to issue an ultimatum to ban the Awami League party by Saturday night. The feeble government in charge is apparently being dictated by vested political interests, and is not shying away from flouting the democratic principles and bypassing the spirit of law while toying with its body. It goes without saying that the accusations against Hasina and her colleagues — including murder and war crimes — are grave and must be addressed, but resorting to undemocratic routes for political convenience may not be a good idea in the long term. The hidden motive, apparently, is to wipe out Awami League from the scene ahead of the polls, yet to be announced.

Bangladesh must avoid falling into the trap of replacing one form of ‘authoritarianism’ with another under the pretext of moral and legal rectitude. Banning a party that has shaped the nation's political history all along is a decision that could strike at the very soul of the republic. The suppression of the Awami League may bring short-term calm or satisfaction to protestors, but it risks deepening polarisation and political instability in the long run. No democratic transition can sustain itself by silencing one side of the political spectrum, no matter how flawed that side may be. The need of the hour is to ensure a transparent judicial process, international monitoring of war crimes trials, and a clear electoral roadmap. Bangladesh’s future must be built on institutions, not insurgencies — on accountability, not arbitrary bans. The Yunus government must rise above the temptation and pressure of expedient justice and instead anchor the nation’s transition in the values of pluralism, legality, and democratic dignity.