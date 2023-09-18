Poised for prestige

After a dazzling performance in the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team is riding high on a wave of confidence as they gear up for a crucial lead-in series against Australia, serving as a prelude to the much-anticipated ODI World Cup. The current form of the Indian squad has generated immense momentum and ignited hopes for laying hands on the ultimate trophy in ODI cricket. India's triumph in the Asia Cup is not at all a surprising feat. Ever since it was first played in 1984, the Indian cricket team has maintained its supremacy in the continental tournament, securing a record eight Asia Cup trophies, which is seconded by Sri Lanka that has won five Asia Cup trophies (in ODI format). For the sake of comparison, Pakistan, despite being a strong Asian team for decades, has won merely two Asia Cups in the ODI format. India were evidently the favourites right from the beginning of the tournament this year. However, what has indeed been euphorically surprising is the scintillating form that the Indian team has exhibited just before the World Cup. In the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, India displayed absolute dominance. The formidable fast bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Md Siraj was ruthless, dismantling both the opposition's batting lineup and their confidence without showing any mercy. Earlier in the same tournament, India decimated arch-rivals Pakistan in a commanding fashion. India's top-order batsmen took on Pakistan's internationally renowned pace bowling attack head-on, amassing a formidable total of 356. The Indian bowlers, with spinner Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge, then restricted Pakistan to a mere 128 all out. The confident posturing and brave strides of young talent Shubhman Gill against the fiery pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi and others underscored India's preparedness to face any bowling attack in the world. Additionally, the proven capabilities of seasoned players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul have never been questionable. In a reassuring development, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed that certain key players have almost recovered from injuries, strengthening the team's prospects for the upcoming ODI World Cup. It is true that the final Indian squad for the World Cup has not been decided yet. However, this entails a problem of plenty, and not paucity. India will enter the World Cup contest with a strong playing eleven, and an equally capable bench. Rohit Sharma has emphasised that players are being informed about their potential roles, signifying a healthy team selection atmosphere. Choosing the best players from a wealth of talent in the top order, middle order, and even the tail end of the batting lineup presents a delightful dilemma for the selectors. In addition to the exceptional form of Indian players, the advantage of playing in front of a passionate home crowd cannot be overlooked. The last time India hosted the ODI Cricket World Cup was in 2011, when MS Dhoni's team emerged victorious. Since Dhoni's tenure, India has experienced a prolonged drought in ICC trophies. Could this be the time to end the dry spell with the most coveted trophy of them all? The prospects certainly look promising, but only time will reveal the ultimate outcome. For now, after showcasing their mettle against Asian teams, India is all set to lock horns with a completely different calibre of opponents — Australia. The forthcoming three-match series against the Aussies will be nothing short of pivotal. Teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa represent an entirely different league in the world of cricket. India’s performance against Australia will provide the team an opportunity for last-minute assessment and retrospection ahead of the World Cup. The nation's cricketing hopes rest upon the shoulders of the Indian team. Hopefully, they will deliver their best on the field, expecting the desirable as the ODI World Cup begins next month. With the team's current form and determination, the dream of lifting the trophy is closer to reality than ever before.