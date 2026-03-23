PINCHIER AIRFARES

The summer of 2026 is shaping up to be an expensive one for Indian air travellers. What was once a seasonal spike in fares is now turning into a structural shift, driven not just by demand but by a convergence of global and domestic pressures. The government’s decision to lift airfare caps was expected, even necessary, in a market that prides itself on being deregulated. But the timing—amid a deepening West Asian conflict and surging fuel costs—means that passengers will feel the pinch more sharply than usual. The real inflexion point, however, lies ahead with the impending revision of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which could lock in higher fares for months to come.

At the heart of this escalation is fuel. ATF accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s operating costs, making it the single biggest variable in pricing decisions. With global jet fuel prices reportedly surging by over 80 per cent in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions, Indian carriers have little room to absorb the shock. Historically, airlines have tried to stagger fare increases to avoid demand shocks, but the current spike is too steep to be quietly managed. Fuel surcharges have already been introduced, yet they offer only partial relief. The uncomfortable truth is that airlines are operating in a narrow corridor—raise fares too much and risk losing passengers; absorb costs and risk deepening losses.



Compounding the problem is the disruption of airspace across critical corridors. With Pakistan’s airspace closed and large swathes of West Asia now restricted, flights to Europe and North America are being rerouted along longer paths. This is not a minor operational inconvenience—it directly translates into higher fuel burn, longer flight durations and increased crew costs. For Indian airlines, which rely heavily on Gulf routes for both passenger traffic and revenue, the disruption is particularly acute. The Gulf accounts for a substantial share of India’s international aviation flows, and any sustained disturbance in this region reverberates across airline balance sheets. Add to this the rising cost of insurance for flying near conflict zones, and the economics of aviation begin to look increasingly fragile.



The macroeconomic backdrop only worsens the outlook. The depreciation of the rupee against the dollar has added another layer of pressure on airlines whose cost structures are significantly dollar-linked. Aircraft leases, maintenance contracts and a large portion of fuel expenses are denominated in foreign currency. A weaker rupee therefore, inflates costs even without any change in underlying demand. While some airlines benefit marginally from international revenues, the current disruption in global routes has weakened that natural hedge. In effect, carriers are being squeezed from both sides—rising input costs and constrained revenue visibility. It is little surprise that industry forecasts are already pointing to financial stress extending into the next fiscal cycle.



For passengers, the immediate consequence is clear: higher ticket prices and fewer choices, particularly on marginal routes that may no longer be viable. But the broader concern is what this moment signals for Indian aviation. A sector that has long thrived on price-sensitive demand now faces the risk of recalibration, where affordability can no longer be taken for granted. The government’s decision to step back from fare controls may be economically sound, but it also places the burden of adjustment squarely on consumers. In a volatile geopolitical climate, where oil, currency and conflict intersect, air travel is becoming a barometer of global instability. This summer’s expensive tickets may well be a preview of a more uncertain, costlier future for aviation.

