Persistent plight

The picturesque state of Assam, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is known for its mesmerising natural beauty and tranquillity. Ironically, the inhabitants of the state face an annual ordeal in the form of devastating floods that bring death and destruction on an alarming scale. While considerable efforts have been made to mitigate the impacts, the challenges faced by the people of Assam persist. This year, as per recent updates provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), despite gradual improvements, the flood situation in Assam remains dire. Around 2.72 lakh people in 15 districts continue to be affected. The floodwaters have submerged 874 villages under 37 revenue circles, resulting in the destruction of 5,937 hectares of farmland. Moreover, the floods have had a serious impact on domestic animals, with approximately 1.05 lakh affected. Tragically, many wild animals have also fallen victim to these calamities, washed away by the forceful currents. Last year also, as floods hit the state of Assam twice, more than hundred people died and tens of thousands of animals were washed away. Sadly, the story had been similar for other previous years as well, with effective solutions remaining as elusive as they always were. Additionally, owing to the massive riverbank erosion they trigger, Assam floods have also been a major contributor towards large-scale internal migration that characterises the state. Assam's geographical location, nestled between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, coupled with its network of large rivers and tributaries, makes it susceptible to floods. The Brahmaputra River, originating from the Kailash range of the Himalayas, carries a significant amount of sedimentation downstream, causing water levels to rise. Furthermore, the surge in construction activities driven by a growing population has also aggravated the issue of sedimentation, contributing to the flood problem. The situation is further compounded by the fact that a large part of Assam lies in a seismically active zone, increasing the chances of landslides and resultant accumulation of debris in the river. It may be noted that traditionally, flooding has been an integral part of Assamese life, serving as a natural process that replenishes the soil and benefits agriculturists. However, climate change has magnified the devastation caused by floods manifold. For decades, the state government has been relying on the construction of embankments as a solution, but these structures often prove ineffective and are prone to being washed away. Considering the immediate relief these embankments can potentially bring during the flood season, it is necessary to invest in the construction of robust and well-designed embankments. Regular maintenance and periodic inspection of these embankments are vital to ensure their effectiveness. But constructing embankments fails to serve as an effective singular strategy in terms of minimising the threat of floods. It has to be complemented with other long-term measures. Dredging, which refers to the process of removing unwanted sediments from the bottom of a river or other large water bodies using a special device, can help improve the river's carrying capacity — allowing it to handle higher water volumes during floods. River channelisation, which involves widening and deepening the river channels, can help improve the flow of water, reducing the likelihood of floods. However, these measures should be undertaken carefully, considering the ecological impacts they can have. To address the perennial issue of flooding in Assam, long-term measures must be prioritised over short-term fixes. Firstly, inter-state cooperation between Assam and its neighbouring regions is crucial since rivers are transboundary entities. Collaborative efforts can facilitate comprehensive solutions that address the problem at its source. Additionally, investing in research and advanced technologies can help in understanding sedimentation patterns and finding sustainable ways to manage river flows. Furthermore, adopting nature-based solutions such as afforestation and wetland restoration can enhance natural water retention capacities, reducing the impact of floods. Constructing raised platforms or houses on stilts in flood-prone areas can provide temporary refuge during emergencies. Moreover, educating and raising awareness among communities about disaster preparedness and early warning systems is essential for minimising the loss of life and property. Also, proper floodplain zoning and land use planning are vital prerequisites for minimising the risk on human settlements in flood-prone areas. Strict regulations should be enforced to prevent unauthorised construction and encroachments in floodplains. With the climate change scenario deteriorating consistently, the increased likelihood of persistence of floods in Assam is a straightforward conjecture. It is high time to come up with long-term, comprehensive solutions.