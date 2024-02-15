Partial respite

The recent move by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to elevate the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits to a three-year high of 8.25 per cent for 2023-24 is quite along the expected lines, as it comes just ahead of 2024 General Elections. However, this decision, which follows last year's marginal uptick to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23, also reflects a stabilising trend after a spell of interest rate reductions.



Notably, just a year prior, in March 2022, EPFO had scaled down the interest rate on EPF to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for 2021-22, a reflection of the challenges posed by economic uncertainties. Against this background, the recent decision to bounce back to an interest rate of 8.25 per cent highlights a positive trajectory, offering much-needed relief to over six crore EPFO subscribers. The significance of this decision cannot be overstated, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of previous years' rates. In March 2021, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 stood at 8.5 per cent, showcasing the inherent volatility in economic cycles. Similarly, in March 2020, EPFO had reduced the interest rate to 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

Beyond mere numerical adjustments, this decision underscores EPFO's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the interests of its subscribers, who rely on their provident funds for their future financial security. With over six crore subscribers, EPFO plays a pivotal role in ensuring the welfare of a significant portion of the workforce. Notably, apart from the employees’ contribution of 12 per cent of their basic salary and their employers’ matching contribution, the increased interest rate will also apply to any additional contribution they make voluntarily.

However, amidst these positive developments, it is imperative to address lingering concerns regarding pension reforms. While the recommended interest rate signals a step in the right direction, it falls short of fully addressing the need to augment the minimum pension, a longstanding demand. Governments led by both INC and BJP have failed to live up to the expectations of EPFO subscribers, despite making lofty promises in this regard. The government's dismissal of a proposal to double the minimum pension amount, citing budgetary constraints, underscores the necessity for a comprehensive reassessment of pension policies. The government has cited a “huge rise” in the budgetary support needed under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. With the projected increase in budgetary support for FY 2024-25, there exists an opportunity for a more inclusive approach to pension reforms.

To sum up, while EPFO's decision to raise the interest rate on EPF deposits is a positive step towards ensuring financial stability for millions of subscribers, there remains a pressing need for comprehensive pension reforms to address lingering challenges. By prioritising the welfare of retirees and embracing proactive investment strategies, EPFO can instil a sense of confidence and security among subscribers, and pave the way for a more secure future for all.