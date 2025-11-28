Parliament Braces For Clash

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to open on December 1, beginning a three-week stretch expected to be dominated by debates on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a commemorative discussion on “Vande Mataram.” The government has planned to dedicate the first full day of the session to the national song, marking 150 years of its composition. This discussion comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks that key stanzas of “Vande Mataram” were omitted in 1937, an act he believes contributed to social divisions that ultimately led to the partition. According to the Prime Minister, the removal diluted the spirit of the song and weakened the unity it once inspired. By spotlighting this history in Parliament, the government hopes to remind younger generations of the cultural and nationalist significance the song held during the freedom movement. Both the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chair are expected to urge all political parties to participate, underlining that “Vande Mataram” remains a shared symbol of national identity—already sung at the conclusion of every Parliamentary sitting. Alongside this symbolic discussion, the government is preparing to introduce around ten major bills, ranging from reforms in nuclear energy and higher education to changes in corporate and market regulation.

Even before the session begins, confrontations between the government and opposition have taken shape, particularly over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision drive in nine states and several Union Territories. The Trinamool Congress has been one of the most vocal critics of the exercise. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly argued that the revision is an attempt to manipulate voter lists, a process she dramatically referred to as “votebandi.” She has vowed to defend the rights of voters even at personal risk, framing the SIR as an attack on democratic participation. With elections approaching in Tamil Nadu next year, the DMK too has joined the resistance, alongside the Samajwadi Party and other regional outfits. Their concerns have led the Election Commission to schedule a meeting with a ten-member Trinamool delegation, signalling the rising political temperature around what is ordinarily a routine administrative process. For its part, the government insists it is prepared to debate any subject raised by the opposition during the session. However, ministers have drawn a clear line on the SIR, arguing that while broader electoral reforms can be discussed, the functioning and decisions of the Election Commission itself cannot be part of Parliamentary debate. This position is likely to become a flashpoint, given the opposition’s plan to challenge not only the SIR but also several pieces of legislation listed for the session, including the Atomic Energy Bill, the proposed Indian Higher Education Commission, and a constitutional amendment concerning Chandigarh’s administrative structure.

With political tensions rising ahead of the session, the opposition is also preparing to raise concerns about unemployment, deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, and what it sees as the government’s reluctance to acknowledge economic distress. These issues are expected to fuel heated exchanges on the floor of both Houses. Meanwhile, the government has been mapping its strategy quietly but firmly. Senior ministers met at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence to finalise the floor plan for the upcoming session, identifying priority bills and anticipating areas where consensus might be possible. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also convened an all-party meeting, scheduled a day before the session begins, to appeal for cooperation and smoother functioning. The government is keen to project the Winter Session as a forum for constructive legislation and national reflection—especially with the discussion on “Vande Mataram” poised to anchor the first day. The opposition, however, sees the session as an opportunity to challenge the government on procedural, constitutional, and governance fronts. With both sides sharpening their positions, the Winter Session appears all but certain to unfold amid intense debate, heightened scrutiny, and a renewed contest over the narrative of democracy and national identity.