Off-colour paradise

Jammu & Kashmir is known for its ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’. Chilla is a Persian term meaning ‘a period of 40 days or night’, and Kalan has connotations referring to severity or grandeur. So, basically, ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is used to describe the forty coldest days and nights of winter, usually occurring from late December to late January in the Kashmir Valley. During Chilla-i-Kalan, temperatures in Kashmir plummet, leading to freezing conditions, frost, and even heavy snowfall. The region is known for its beautiful snow-covered landscapes during this period, attracting tourists who want to experience the winter charm of Kashmir. However, the story in recent years has been quite different, with the levels of snowfalls showing an abhorrent and declining trend. This year, in particular, has been a standout. As per data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu & Kashmir saw 80 per cent rainfall deficit in December, and 100 per cent deficit in January so far. Ladakh, too, has had no precipitation at all in December or January. The impact of this unfavourable trend has been multifaceted and deep. For those residing out of the region, the foremost thing that comes to the mind is a potential dent on Kashmir’s trademark tourism industry. According to government statistics cited by The Indian Express, the hill town of Gulmarg attracted 95,989 tourists in January last year, including 547 foreigners. Although the data for the initial half of this month is not currently available, officials have indicated that the current visitor count appears to be at least 60 per cent lower compared to the same period last year. However, it will certainly be a grave folly to look at the snowless Kashmir through the limited gaze of tourism. Snowfall in the winter contributes significantly to the region's water resources, acting as a natural reservoir. Reduced snowfall can lead to lower snowpack levels, affecting water availability during the subsequent spring and summer months. This can impact agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and overall water supply. Also, snowfall contributes to the accumulation of ice on glaciers. Reduced snowfall can accelerate glacial retreat, affecting the delicate balance of high-altitude ecosystems. Glacial meltwater is crucial for maintaining river flows and supporting ecosystems downstream. Furthermore, the traditional lifestyle and cultural practices of the people in Kashmir are closely tied to the seasonal changes, including winter snowfall. It won’t be wrong to assert that snowfall is an integral part of Jammu & Kashmir’s culture and ecosystem. It is, in fact, woven in the very fabric of life there. Mitigation or adaptation of this steady crisis will partly depend upon the analysis of factors that lead to it. Weather-related phenomena are usually complex in nature, and it is difficult to ascribe any one reason behind their occurrence. Often, various factors intertwine with each other. Experts argue that erratic patterns of western disturbances might be responsible for reduction of snowfall during winters in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. A western disturbance is an extratropical weather system originating in the Mediterranean or Atlantic region that brings moisture-laden air masses to the Indian subcontinent. When these disturbances interact with the Himalayan terrain, they often lead to the formation of precipitation, including snowfall in higher elevations. Apart from the south-west monsoon and the north-east monsoon, western disturbances are the third prominent trigger for precipitation in the Indian subcontinent. Over the past couple of years, the average number of western disturbances has dipped from 5-6 to 1-2. Furthermore, El Niño, a climate phenomenon characterised by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, has the potential to influence weather patterns in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as well. However, it must be noted that there is no direct correlation between reduced snowfall in the region and El Niño. Rising global temperature might be yet another factor behind the reduction of snowfall in the region. One may note that at the core of these factors lies the most devastating challenge faced by this generation — climate change. It would also appear that the scope of mitigation in the near term is quite limited. Concerned stakeholders must take these signs as a warning to resort to sustainable adaptation measures.