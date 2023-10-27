Off colour!

Permutations and combinations may continue parallel to cricket, but they cannot camouflage the grim reality — England, the defending champions, are virtually out of the semi-final race in the ODI World Cup 2023. The demoralised side will be up against the in-form mighty Indians tomorrow to preserve their slimmer than wafer-thin hopes. After being outclassed by New Zealand, shocked by Afghanistan, and trampled over by South Africa, the English team saw its hopes dashed by the minnows Sri Lanka. In a must-win contest between the defending champions and a team that entered the tournament through qualifiers, at a venue that is renowned for exorbitantly high scoring, the defending champions managed to put a paltry 156 runs on the scoreboard, which Sri Lankans chased with eight wickets remaining. This English team, groomed under Eoin Morgan to defy conventions, has been acknowledged for its aggressive style and winning instincts. This team was a huge shift from the pre-2015 era when the team played quite a conventional cricket. From a team whose best World Cup finish in this century was at the fifth position in 2007, and which registered the worst-ever performance in 2015 World Cup to end at the 10th position, England had resurged brilliantly to win their maiden title in 2019. The display of that relatively newfound winning spirit has been absent in England’s 2023 World Cup campaign thus far. Their sole victory against Bangladesh, coming on the back of England’s sole centurion Dawid Malan’s performance, has been the only bright spot in the tournament. In cricket, failures are quick to ignite retrospection. From individual performances to leadership’s decision-making, everything is now bound to be dissected. Even their aggressive approach might come into question. Former batting great Paul Collingwood remarked that they “tried to be ultra-aggressive and put Sri Lanka under pressure but it didn't work”. The skipper, Jos Buttler, is left with no choice but to admit that they have reached “a huge low point” and their plans “just not worked at all”. While asserting the obvious that “a lot of the team are experienced guys who are fantastic cricketers”, Butler admitted, “there’s no one else who can score your own runs or take your own wickets. That comes from the start, from the captain at the front. As a leader you want to lead through your own performance, and I’ve not been able to do that.” The English players have proved their potential over the years, with individuals like Ben Stokes, Jos Butler, Joe Root and many others enjoying a wide fan base beyond England. Their talent, potential and perseverance is beyond doubt. However, big tournaments like the World Cup are much more than a platform to bank upon individual brilliance. It is about how individual performers come out as a collective. The tough quest is to achieve a rhythmic synchronisation among not just the cricketing staff, but also the non-cricketing ones. For England, the lack of confidence, clarity, and conviction in its decision-making is being reflected in the team performance. Winning or performing well in big tournaments is largely incumbent upon how a team regroups after falling apart. It is all about fighting back and holding up together. This is where the Australians have always been worth emulating. Historically, Pakistan, too, has exhibited resurgences in World Cups that will be remembered till the game exists. After losing their initial two matches, the Australians have regrouped themselves brilliantly. Pakistan, which recently faced a demoralising defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, is also striving to find its feet back. It is true that the semi-final chances for England are ultra slim at this juncture, but the big tournaments are not all about winning trophies. Sport is also a process of relentless improvement and entails a spirit of coming out with the best possible results when hurdles beset one. It is now time for England to relive that spirit. Going further in the tournament with the trophy in mind will be extremely difficult for England. The team should place trust in their individual and collective capabilities, and focus on the rest of the tournament like the fighters they have been — irrespective of what their ‘chances’ are. They just need to be at their clinical best. In the process, it is up to them to decide on the type of cricket, aggressive or defensive, they are willing to play. For now, lying ahead of them is a massive challenge in the form of the formidable Indian team! Can they conquer them?