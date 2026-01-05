No Easy Absolutions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam marks another decisive moment in the long and deeply polarising chapter of the 2020 Delhi riots. The court’s reasoning rests on a powerful legal anchor within the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which places a heavy burden on anyone seeking release once a prima facie case appears to exist. That legal threshold now feels less like a technical provision and more like a grim reminder of the seriousness with which the State continues to treat the riots. The court believes prosecution material points toward structured planning, strategic mobilisation, and direction that cannot be brushed aside as spontaneous chaos. That framing changes the narrative from an eruption of anger to something colder, more deliberate and deeply worrying. The bail granted to some others in the same cluster of cases complicates the emotional landscape further, showing the judiciary is not acting in sweeping generalisations, but assessing individuals differently even within the same violent event. Yet the continued incarceration of Khalid and Imam stands out, not only for its legal significance but for the layered political, social and emotional tensions it revives.

It reminds us once again that the riots were never merely a law-and-order collapse or a sudden outburst of rage. They represented a moment where fear, ideological fervour, hardened mistrust and political posturing collided with devastating results. When courts emphasise notions of planning and coordinated disruption, they implicitly acknowledge a darker architecture behind what appeared publicly as protest. That claim of strategic orchestration is chilling because it suggests intent, not accident; engineering, not eruption. The police narrative speaks of coordination, networks, secret meetings, inflammatory direction, tactical mobilisation and a determined effort to fracture peace, weaken normal life and turn dissent spaces into violent theatres. That is a grave charge by any democratic standard. It leaves very little room for romanticised language around activism, resistance or student leadership. If courts and investigators are to be believed at this stage, we are looking at individuals whose actions went far beyond ideological contestation and veered into deliberate provocation of social breakdown. This is precisely the line where protest ceases to be democratic energy and becomes destruction dressed as politics.

At the same time, the broader anxiety cannot be ignored. A law as strong as UAPA always lies uncomfortably close to fears of misuse. Extended incarceration without trial completion remains a moral burden on any constitutional system. The sheer size of witnesses, the complexity of the case and the endless procedural hurdles raise understandable frustration, especially when the accused have now spent years behind bars. But this is also a moment to acknowledge that law has its own tempo and national trauma has its own weight. Societies cannot afford to reduce events like the Delhi riots into sentimental narratives of victimhood or simplistic stories of state excess. Accountability has to be pursued with rigour. Justice, in such matters, demands patience, evidence and responsible public memory. The Supreme Court, through this order, seems to be saying exactly that. It insists that allegations cannot be minimised, the architecture of violence cannot be normalised, and those believed to have shaped disorder cannot casually re-enter public life while the scars of their alleged designs still burn in the national conscience. Whether guilt will ultimately be proven or dismantled is for the trial to determine. But at this phase, the judiciary has signalled that it will not trivialise claims of conspiracy nor surrender to arguments that time spent in custody automatically deserves reward. For a nation that continues to repair trust after that violent fracture, this firmness is not just judicial discipline; it is a reminder that democracy protects dissent, but it does not legitimise chaos masquerading as civil resistance.