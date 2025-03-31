Next Big Leap

For centuries, the ability to read and write shaped human progress. Societies that embraced literacy with vigour thrived, unlocking opportunities in the realm of education, governance, innovation and whatnot. However, today, a completely new kind of literacy is just as crucial—AI literacy. According to a research paper—Conceptualizing AI Literacy—cited in Nature magazine, “AI literacy has been conceptualised as a subset of digital literacy encompassing understanding of AI’s basic functions and ethical application in daily life. This construct includes four dimensions: knowing/understanding AI, using/applying AI, evaluating/creating AI, and AI ethics.”

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere, influencing decisions in healthcare, finance, and daily life. It is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day reality. The question today is not whether AI will shape our world—it already has. The real challenge is whether we will understand and use AI wisely or let it control us. Much like traditional literacy, AI literacy should not be limited to experts. The concept of AI literacy is not just about coding. It is about understanding how AI works, questioning its decisions, and using it effectively. Just as financial literacy helps people manage money, AI literacy will help individuals navigate a world where algorithms are trusted to impact hiring, education, and public services, among other things.

A completely new era is knocking at the horizon. Today, it is not difficult to Imagine a future where AI literacy is as common as reading. Workers would see AI as a tool that enhances their skills instead of a threat. Policymakers would not blindly trust AI-driven recommendations but would critically analyse them. Students would not just memorise facts but use AI to explore ideas and create new knowledge. This is not an unreachable vision—it is a necessity in the making. Right now, most AI education focuses on technical skills for engineers and IT professionals. But this approach is too narrow. AI literacy should be for everyone, not just those working in tech. A truly AI-literate society will question AI’s biases, understand its strengths and weaknesses, and use it creatively rather than passively accepting its outputs.

India, with its vast IT workforce, is at a turning point. The country has been a leader in software services, but will it also lead in AI innovation? The answer depends on how well AI literacy is integrated into education and daily life of the country. Many other countries are already taking a leap in this direction; India must do the same. Schools must introduce AI concepts early, making them accessible to all students, not just those in private institutions. Universities must ensure that AI literacy is part of all disciplines, not just computer science. Public awareness campaigns should reach farmers, small business owners, and ordinary citizens so that AI becomes not just an elite tool but a resource for everyone. The first literacy movement changed the world, giving people the power to learn, think, and participate in society. AI literacy has the potential to do the same. The challenge is not AI itself—it is whether we take control of it or let it shape us without understanding. The next revolution is certainly about thinking, questioning, and using AI for a better future.