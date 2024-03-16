Necessary takedown

In a decisive move to uphold moral standards, protect societal values and, more importantly, ensure adherence to the body and spirit of law, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has taken crucial action against certain OTT platforms disseminating obscene and vulgar content. The decision to block 18 such platforms, along with associated websites, apps, and social media handles, reflects upon the government's commitment to maintaining decency in the digital space. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, has been known to be vocal about the responsibility of OTT platforms to refrain from propagating obscenity under the guise of creative expression. The fresh announcement regarding the takedown of these platforms showcases a firm stance against the content that crosses ethical-legal boundaries.



It is worth noting that the contents hosted on the banned platforms were not only deemed obscene and vulgar but also portrayed women in a demeaning manner. Such depictions, ranging from nudity to sexually explicit scenes in inappropriate contexts like teacher-student relationships or incestuous scenarios, are antithetical to the values of respect and dignity. The gross objectification of women, in particular, has the potential to nurture unwanted misogynist tendencies in society, which would undo the progress made hitherto in the realm of gender parity. Importantly, the action taken is in accordance with the spirit and text of law, including the Information Technology Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The government's action targets contents that prima facie violate these laws, ensuring that the boundaries of freedom of creative expression do not encroach upon societal norms and values.

One may note that the scale of dissemination of such content has been alarming, with one OTT app amassing over 1 crore downloads and several others reaching millions of users through Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Furthermore, the extensive use of social media to attract audiences necessitates not just vigilant monitoring and regulation of digital platforms, but also brings under spotlight the role of social media intermediaries in dealing with such contents as the hosts. Even the most popular social media platforms have gained notoriety for negatively effecting the psyche of vulnerable users including children in more than one way.

While the government's action may be perceived as a restriction, it is imperative to recognise the urgency of ensuring the growth and development of the OTT industry in a responsible and accountable manner. It is true that mushrooming of similar new platforms, again, will take little time. However, the government’s ban is a stringent message that there is no scope for tolerance about manipulative activities in this regard; it will certainly create a deterrence of sorts.

In light of these developments, it becomes essential for OTT platforms to exercise self-regulation and adhere to ethical standards. The Ministry of I&B's efforts to engage with platforms and their regulatory bodies exhibits a collaborative approach towards ensuring a responsible digital environment. Amidst the evolving landscape of digital entertainment, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders – government, platforms, creators, and audiences – to uphold values of decency, respect, and inclusivity. The recent crackdown on obscene content serves as a reminder of the need for stringency to safeguard societal integrity and legal sanctity in the digital age.