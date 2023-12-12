Navigating fluctuations

In recent weeks, the volatile onion market in India has experienced a welcome respite with a significant dip in prices, bringing relief to consumers who have endured escalating costs of essential food items, particularly vegetables. This stabilisation, marked by a noteworthy decrease in the average retail and wholesale onion prices, can be attributed to a series of proactive and effective measures taken by the government. While this intervention has eased the burden on consumers, it is essential to recognise the complexities behind the scenes and acknowledge that challenges persist. As of Monday, the all-India average retail price of onions stood at around 56 per kilogram, a substantial drop from the near Rs 60-mark recorded in the middle of the previous month. Simultaneously, the average wholesale onion price at Lasalgaon, the country's largest onion market, witnessed a remarkable 32 per cent reduction in a single day. This price rationalisation is undoubtedly a testament to the government's strategic actions, providing much-needed relief to consumers who have faced considerable price shocks in recent times. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that despite these positive developments, the current prices remain staggering, standing at 112 per cent higher than last year's prices during the same period. The sharp year-on-year increase is attributed to a confluence of factors beyond the government's immediate control, such as the delayed arrival of kharif crops, export restrictions imposed by Turkey and Egypt, hailstorms during kharif crops, and elevated global retail prices due to concerns regarding availability. In response to the escalating crisis, the government took a multi-faceted approach to address the issue comprehensively. Initially, in August, faced with rising exports and global availability concerns, a 40 per cent export duty was levied to keep domestic prices in check. As prices continued to surge, the government imposed a minimum export price (MEP) on onions and initiated the sale of discounted onions at Rs 25/kg. Ultimately, recognising the persistent nature of the situation, the government implemented an export ban to curb rising prices. Furthermore, to create a buffer and stabilise the market, the government procured about 5.10 lakh tonnes of onions, with ongoing procurement activities for the remaining quantity. These procured onions are being systematically disposed of in high-price markets through open market sales and direct retail sales to consumers. Recognising the long-term importance of domestic cultivation, the agriculture department has urged state governments to increase onion cultivation in non-traditional and irrigated areas, including Ahmednagar, Solapur, Pune, and Beed. This initiative is particularly crucial as the ongoing rabi season accounts for 80 per cent of India's total onion output, providing a necessary boost to offset the shortcomings of the kharif season. Amid these efforts, it is imperative to note that the government's actions are occurring against the backdrop of upcoming general elections. Speculations about onion prices crossing the Rs 100-mark were met with assurances from Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh that prices would remain below Rs 60. While these reassurances may have addressed consumer concerns, protests by farmers and traders in Maharashtra persist over the ban on onion exports, prompting MPs from the state to urge the Centre to reconsider its decision. The government's dismissal of these protests as "sponsored" and attributing them to a handful of traders seeking individual profit may be overlooking genuine concerns. It is essential for the government to strike a delicate balance between addressing the grievances of consumers and acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers and traders. Political considerations must not compromise the stability of the market, and a holistic approach that accommodates the needs of all stakeholders is crucial. To sum up, the recent measures taken by the government have undoubtedly provided a slight relief to consumers grappling with soaring onion prices. However, it is vital to recognise the complexity of the situation, acknowledging the external factors influencing prices and the ongoing concerns of farmers and traders. As the government navigates this delicate terrain, it must ensure that political considerations do not undermine the stability of the market, fostering an environment where both consumers and producers can thrive.