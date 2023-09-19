Monumental decision

In a historic turn of events, the BJP government at the Centre has taken a significant stride toward realising its promise of women's empowerment in Indian politics by reportedly approving the Women's Reservation Bill in the cabinet. After nine years in power and two consecutive election manifestos emphasising the need for women's reservation in central and state politics, the government has signalled its commitment to this crucial cause. This move has come as a ray of hope in the long and arduous journey for gender equality in Indian politics. The saga of the Women's Reservation Bill is one that stretches back decades, marked by fits and starts. The first formal Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 1996, during the tenure of the HD Deve Gowda government. It proposed 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. However, the hopes pinned on this bill were dashed when it lapsed following the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. In 1998, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government made another attempt to reintroduce the Bill in the 12th Lok Sabha. This time, it faced vehement opposition from certain political parties, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Once again, the bill met an unfruitful fate. The cycle of reintroduction and lapses continued until 2010 when the Congress-led UPA government finally succeeded in passing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant but incomplete victory for women's representation in politics. Since then, the Bill has languished, waiting for its moment to shine. The recent nod from the cabinet is a landmark development in this long and winding journey. It represents the first and most decisive step forward since 2010. With the resounding majority enjoyed by the BJP-led NDA government in the Parliament, the bill's successful passage is almost assured. Moreover, the fact that prominent opposition parties are rallying behind the bill underscores its political significance. Even the Indian National Congress, a leading component of the I.N.D.I.A alliance and a formidable opposition to the BJP at national level, sees the potential implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill as its own success. The broad-based support for the Women's Reservation Bill reflects its political value and underscores the urgent need for change in Indian politics. The bill's eventual passage will mark a historic milestone in addressing gender disparities in political representation. It's worth noting that the debate around reservation for women in Indian politics predates the introduction of the first bill in 1996. It began almost a century ago and gathered momentum with the establishment of the Committee on the Status of Women in India in 1971. The National Perspective Plan for Women in 1988 recognised the importance of women's political participation, laying the foundation for reservations in Panchayati Raj institutions. Speaking of Panchayati Raj institutions, it's vital to acknowledge the success of the mandate under the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution, which require all state governments to reserve one-third of seats for women in local bodies. Many states have even exceeded this mandate, reserving up to 50 per cent of seats for women. However, it's a sombre reality that in some instances, elected women in these reserved areas have functioned as subordinates to male family members who wield the real power. Studies have confirmed this trend in certain states. As the Women's Reservation Bill takes shape and moves through the legislative process, it is imperative that lessons are learned from past experiences. The loopholes that allowed some women representatives to be mere figureheads must be addressed. True empowerment can only be achieved when women elected to positions of power are enabled to exercise their authority independently. To sum up, the approval of the Women's Reservation Bill is a monumental step toward gender equality in Indian politics. It reflects the growing consensus among political parties that women's voices and perspectives must be heard and acknowledged in the corridors of power. However, this is just the beginning, and the bill's journey through Parliament will likely bring new challenges and debates. As a nation, we must remain committed to ensuring that women's reservation in politics becomes a transformative force for empowerment and progress. The time for change is now.