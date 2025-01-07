Moment of reckoning

With Justin Trudeau deciding to step down as Canada's prime minister, the country’s politics has come on the verge of what can safely be said “end of an era”. After nearly a decade in power, Trudeau announced his resignation amidst growing internal dissent within his Liberal Party alongside mounting public dissatisfaction. While he will remain in office until the Liberals select a new leader, his certain exit speaks volumes about the immense challenges faced by the Liberal government lately—both domestically and on the global stage. It remains to be seen whether Trudeau’s resignation satiates the frustration of people or will the entire episode gobble up the Liberal Party’s proximate political prospects as a whole.

When Trudeau first came to power in 2015, he represented a wave of optimism and progressive ideals. His youthful energy, promise of ‘sunny ways’, and emphasis on issues like climate action, gender equality, and Indigenous reconciliation won him widespread admiration of the people. Standing true to the promises, his government implemented real transformative policies such as the Canada Child Benefit and a national carbon pricing programme. It won’t be wrong to say that his policies cemented his image as a reformist leader. For a period of time, he was a global political star, celebrated for his progressive vision and ability to connect with a widely diverse electorate. However, as the years passed, Trudeau's leadership began to lose its shine, partly because of anti-incumbency. His administration became mired in controversies, ranging from ethics violations and the SNC-Lavalin affair to photos of him in blackface that resurfaced during his 2019 campaign. These ostensible missteps, coupled with rising economic challenges such as inflation and a housing crisis, eroded public trust in the government. Even though Trudeau managed to win re-election in 2019 and 2021, his party's hold on power weakened gradually, and the Liberals were reduced to minority governments. The absolute blow to Trudeau’s leadership came with the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in late 2024. Freeland, a key ally and finance minister, accused Trudeau of relying on short-term political strategies rather than addressing Canada's long-term economic stability. Her abrupt departure was the full-fledged manifestation of the growing cracks within the Liberal Party. Trudeau’s handling of key issues, including tensions with the United States over proposed tariffs and disputes with India over allegations of foreign interference, further caused a strain on his leadership.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, continued to capitalise on Trudeau's declining popularity. Poilievre's sharp and astute messaging, focused on reducing taxes, cutting spending, and addressing crime and housing issues, resonated deeply with many Canadians who were already frustrated by the rising cost of living. Recent polls and approval ratings have consistently shown the Conservatives maintaining a significant lead over the Liberals. This is yet another signal that Trudeau’s leadership has become a liability for his party as they prepare for the next federal election. In his resignation announcement, Trudeau himself acknowledged the difficulties of continuing to lead amidst internal discord and public dissatisfaction. His decision to prorogue parliament until March 24 has given the Liberal Party time to regroup and select a new leader. This leadership race is critical for the party's future, as it seeks to rebuild trust with voters and navigate the daunting challenge of a resurgent Conservative opposition. Trudeau's departure also comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. US President-elect Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats and provocative comments about Canada’s sovereignty have added pressure on Ottawa to secure its economic and political stability. Trump has time and again floated the idea of adding Canada as the 51st state of the US. Trudeau’s inability to address these challenges effectively has been a source of constant criticism, with some viewing his resignation as an acknowledgment of his limitations in navigating these turbulent waters.

Looking back, it can be said that Trudeau brought progressive policies to the forefront of Canadian politics and reshaped the country’s image on the global stage. Yet, his government struggled to maintain the momentum in the face of economic hardships, political scandals, and an increasingly divided electorate. Trudeau’s resignation is indeed a moment of reckoning for the Liberal Party, which must now chart a new course to regain public confidence.