Moment of reckoning?

After years of activism and the suppression of voices, the #MeToo moment appears to have arrived for Mollywood—the popular name for the Malayali film industry. Known for producing some of the finest cinema in India, both in terms of critical acclaim and popularity, the Malayali film industry has allegedly been thriving on horrifying realities. A part of the problem had already been debated in media, public, and activist circles. The considerably delayed release of the Hema Committee report, apart from lending credibility to the issue, has revealed disturbing details about the situation. The report has exposed the “rampant sexual harassment” and “appalling working conditions” faced by women—from the lack of basic facilities like toilets and changing rooms to an absence of security and a sense of dignity—in the Malayalam film industry. The deep-rooted culture of misogyny and exploitation that has festered unchecked for far too long is now out in the open.



Equally condemnable has been the approach of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state. The fact that the government was comfortable sitting on the report for five long years, despite activists pushing for its release, is enough to indicate glaring negligence—or perhaps a sense of silent complicity—towards the pressing concerns of female actors and staff. Credit to the uproar and political pressure following the report's release, the state government has now been forced into firefighting mode to address the issue. However, it still has much to answer for. The Hema Committee was formed in 2017 in the aftermath of a brutal sexual assault on a leading actress in the industry. Two years later, the committee submitted its report, which was only released last week. It is both intriguing and distressing that the state government, despite being aware of such horrific findings, remained inactive for so long. The committee itself reported that the industry is dominated by “a mafia of powerful men.” The influence of this power cannot be ruled out as a factor behind the government’s inaction. It goes without saying that the strict reform of the Malayali film industry, alongside the punishment of culprits, is non-negotiable. However, the government also needs to be held accountable.

The silver lining in all this is that victims of sexual assault have found an opportunity to rally behind a campaign of sorts, raising their long-suppressed voices and naming those they allege committed sexual misconduct against them. The report has sparked a wave of resignations and accusations, with prominent figures like actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith stepping down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. These developments indicate that the industry is finally being forced to confront its dark underbelly but much more needs to be done. More allegations have surfaced, with some accused counter-blaming that the charges are made for “monetary gains.” Words must be weighed carefully well before they are uttered. Given the stigma surrounding sexual assaults, allegations should be allowed to come up unhindered, and impartial investigations must be conducted.

Moreover, the industry itself needs to undergo a cultural shift. The days of powerful men controlling the narrative and silencing women have to come to an end. Women, however, cannot be expected to fight this battle alone. The entire industry, including male allies, must join forces to create a safer environment for everyone. The Hema Committee’s recommendations should be taken seriously.