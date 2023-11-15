Mixed signals

In a promising turn of events, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation has recorded a third consecutive month of decline, reaching a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October. This decline, from a worrisome 7.44 per cent in July, aligns more closely with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ideal inflation rate of 4 per cent. While these numbers offer a breath of relief, a closer look reveals a nuanced narrative. Several factors have contributed to this downtrend. Notably, the decrease in prices of specific items within the food basket played a pivotal role in mitigating inflationary pressures. The deceleration in the rise of vegetable prices, from 3.4 per cent to 2.7 per cent, exemplifies this positive shift. Additionally, moderation in the inflation rates of cereals, meat and fish, spices, and milk has added to this comforting trend, although the cumulative food inflation remains notable at 6.61 per cent. Another significant contributor to the easing of inflation is the negative trajectory observed in fuel and light inflation. This, coupled with the base effects from October of the previous year, when retail prices surged to 6.8 per cent, collectively contributed to a more tempered inflation print for October. The government's timely decision to reduce LPG cylinder prices further aided in stabilising the inflation scenario. Moreover, a slowdown in the prices of non-food items such as services, clothing, and footwear played a role in keeping inflation in check. However, these encouraging factors come with a tinge of caution. The marginal dip in the prices of cereals, meat, fish, spices, and milk might not be sufficient to alleviate concerns entirely. Of particular concern is the sharp acceleration in the prices of pulses and eggs, recording 18.8 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively. Fruits and sugar also witnessed an uptick, registering inflation rates of 9.34 per cent and 5.5 per cent. Most concerning is the persistent double-digit retail cereal inflation, holding at 10.65 per cent for 14 consecutive months since September 2022, and the highest inflation in pulses since 2016 at above 18 per cent. On a positive note, core inflation, a measure excluding volatile food and fuel components, has shown resilience, standing at 4.28 per cent in October, the lowest in the past three and a half years. This suggests that while food and fuel prices may fluctuate, the core inflation remains relatively stable, providing a semblance of economic equilibrium. Beyond the CPI-based inflation, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has continued to linger in negative territory for the seventh successive month. This parallel trend reflects a broader economic scenario where both consumer and wholesale prices are experiencing a cooling-off period. While this may provide temporary relief, economists caution that a reversal in the easing trend of inflation could be on the horizon in the coming months. This aligns with the RBI's projection of 5.6 per cent inflation for the ongoing quarter. Consequently, it is anticipated that the RBI will exercise prudence by maintaining the current policy rate pause for an extended period. To sum up, India's inflation landscape is displaying a mixed picture of relief and caution. While the consecutive decline in CPI-based inflation is a positive signal, the persistence of elevated prices in certain food items warrants attention. As the nation navigates through this economic scenario, policymakers must remain vigilant, considering both short-term relief and the long-term sustainability of inflation levels. Balancing these factors will be crucial in fostering economic stability and ensuring the well-being of the nation's consumers.

