Merger Before the Mandate?

The birth anniversary of CN Annadurai, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu’s political history, brought into focus once again the deep fissures within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). For decades, the party has invoked the ideals of Anna and his successor M G Ramachandran (MGR), projecting itself as a people’s movement rooted in social justice and welfare. Yet, recent years have seen this legacy undermined by infighting, expulsions, and shifting allegiances. At the centre of the renewed debate lies the question of unity, with factional leaders—from VK Sasikala to O Panneerselvam, and from TTV Dhinakaran to KA Sengottaiyan—making impassioned calls for merger. Sasikala stressed the urgency of coming together before the 2026 Assembly elections, reflecting the growing sentiment among cadres that fractured leadership weakens the party’s electoral prospects. Sengottaiyan too urged reconciliation by invoking Anna’s principle of forgiveness, signalling that grassroots opinion favours unity over discord. Meanwhile, Palaniswami, as the party’s general secretary, highlighted AIADMK’s proud record of carrying forward Annadurai’s vision for more than five decades. But the symbolism of speeches and tributes must be translated into concrete action, as the political context now demands not just memory of leaders past but the strategic consolidation of the organisation to remain relevant in the years ahead.

The challenge before AIADMK is not merely electoral arithmetic but survival in a changed political landscape. The DMK, currently in power, is entrenched with resources and organisational strength. The BJP, though not a traditional Dravidian force, has aggressively sought a foothold in Tamil Nadu by aligning itself with Palaniswami while keeping channels open with other expelled AIADMK leaders. Dhinakaran’s distancing from the BJP and his firm opposition to Palaniswami as chief ministerial face add another layer of complexity. Panneerselvam’s remarks about politics having no permanent enemies or friends reinforce the fluidity of alliances ahead of 2026. For AIADMK, the existential question is whether it can afford to walk into a high-stakes contest. Historical experience shows that Dravidian politics thrives on mass mobilisation and emotional connect with the people—qualities that splintered factions cannot replicate. The risk is that disunity may reduce AIADMK to a bargaining chip for larger formations, weakening its negotiating power and its claim to governance. At the same time, a genuine merger is no easy task. Years of bitterness, ideological differences on alliances, and personal rivalries make reintegration difficult. Acceptance, as Sasikala pointed out, is far harder than rejection. Leaders must therefore move beyond tactical rhetoric to institutional mechanisms that guarantee equitable power-sharing, clear lines of authority, and transparent decision-making, if they are to rebuild credibility among voters.

What makes the debate more urgent is the larger context of Tamil Nadu’s political economy and the aspirations of its people. The state has long prided itself on welfare delivery, decentralised development, and cultural self-respect. In this framework, AIADMK has positioned itself as the guardian of “Amma’s legacy” and the champion of ordinary citizens. But if the party remains fractured, it risks ceding space not only to its arch-rival DMK but also to national parties eager to expand their influence. The calls for unity by different leaders are thus more than nostalgic appeals—they represent a recognition that cooperative federalism at the state level demands strong and cohesive regional parties. For AIADMK, rediscovering this role involves forging reconciliation among its factions, creating a roadmap that balances legacy with modernisation, and ensuring that the narrative of “Annaism” and “Amma’s rule” does not ring hollow. The party’s cadres, who form its real strength, expect a unified front that can challenge the DMK effectively in 2026. The leadership, in turn, must rise above ego clashes and factional interests to prove that AIADMK can still be a decisive force in Tamil Nadu politics. Only then will the commemoration of Anna’s ideals move from ritual to reality, ensuring that his vision of inclusive governance endures in practice.