Lessons in Empathy

The Supreme Court’s decision to monitor the implementation of mental health and suicide-prevention guidelines for students marks an overdue recognition of a growing national emergency. India’s classrooms and coaching centres — once seen as springboards for success — have increasingly become spaces of unbearable pressure, fear and isolation. In directing all states and Union Territories to file compliance affidavits on the guidelines it laid down in July, the apex court has placed accountability squarely where it belongs: on the institutions and administrators responsible for nurturing, not breaking, young minds.

At the heart of the court’s concern lies an alarming truth. India’s education system, for all its emphasis on performance, remains poorly equipped to handle psychological distress. The rising number of student suicides, especially in coaching hubs such as Kota, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, exposes a culture of relentless competition where failure is equated with shame. In many cases, students live away from families, under rigid academic regimes, and with little access to counselling or peer support. By insisting on a uniform mental health policy and a transparent grievance-redressal mechanism, the court seeks to push institutions toward systemic empathy — something policy and pedagogy have long ignored.

The directive fills a legislative void that has persisted for too long. While mental health has gained some attention in national policy — through initiatives like Manodarpan during the pandemic and the Ummeed guidelines introduced by the Ministry of Education — the absence of enforceable regulations has left their implementation uneven and optional. Institutions have treated mental well-being as an afterthought, addressing crises only after tragedies occur. The Supreme Court’s move to make these guidelines binding until a formal law is enacted ensures a measure of continuity and seriousness that voluntary frameworks often lack.

Equally significant is the inclusion of private coaching centres within the ambit of these rules. These unregulated ecosystems, where lakhs of aspirants chase limited seats in medical and engineering colleges, have turned into intense pressure chambers. Mandatory registration, grievance mechanisms, and counselling cells can bring long-needed oversight to a sector that has thrived on anxiety and ambition. The proposed mental health policy — to be displayed publicly and reviewed annually — could create a culture of openness, allowing students to seek help without stigma or fear of reprisal.

However, judicial vigilance must now be matched by administrative will. Mental health policy cannot succeed as a checklist exercise. States must allocate trained counsellors, ensure confidentiality, and integrate emotional literacy into daily academic life. Schools and colleges should move beyond token workshops and invest in building trust between teachers and students. This also means training educators to recognise warning signs, easing parental pressure, and revising curricula that prioritise marks over meaning. The Centre, for its part, must create a framework to evaluate outcomes rather than intentions — measuring how many institutions actually provide access to mental health resources and whether those interventions are making a difference.

The social context cannot be ignored. India’s deep-seated stigma around mental illness often silences those who most need help. Families, bound by aspirations and fear of social judgment, hesitate to acknowledge distress. Students internalise these expectations, often feeling that seeking help signals weakness. Changing this mindset demands consistent public messaging — that academic success means little if it costs a life, and that mental health is as vital as physical health.

The Supreme Court’s insistence on periodic review and accountability is a critical step toward changing that culture. Yet it must be accompanied by empathetic communication at every level — from the classroom to the Cabinet. Educational institutions are microcosms of society; they can either reproduce its prejudices or reform them. The choice, as the court’s directive makes clear, will define the moral health of the nation.

The crisis is no longer confined to select campuses or coaching towns; it reflects a national failure to balance ambition with compassion. India’s demographic advantage — its young population — risks turning fragile if its brightest minds continue to view education as punishment rather than possibility. The court’s intervention offers an institutional framework, but the real transformation depends on how society redefines success and well-being.

The January 2026 review should, therefore, not be seen as a mere compliance report but as a moral checkpoint. It must measure whether educational institutions have become kinder, safer, and more responsive spaces. Every student suicide is not just a personal tragedy; it is an indictment of a system that confuses pressure for progress. If India’s schools and universities can emerge from this scrutiny more humane and self-aware, the Supreme Court’s intervention will have done more than enforce rules — it will have restored the meaning of education itself.