Joyful prestige

The most prestigious names in the world of music assembled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to participate in the 66th edition of Annual Grammy Awards, commonly referred to as Grammys. The music event did what it is best known for — celebrating the power of music in bringing joy to people’s lives. Organised by Recording Academy, this annual event recognises outstanding achievements in various music categories, ranging from pop and rock to classical and jazz. Held since 1959, the Grammys celebrate artistic excellence and innovation, exhibiting performances from top-tier artists from across the globe while honouring both established icons and emerging talents. Furthermore, the event serves as the melting pot for diversity in music — encompassing not just multiple genre but also the moods and expressions of artists hailing from different geographies.



At the 66th Grammys, records were broken and made, surprises sprung, and time took a pause to relish in the rhythmic moments. Living up to her reputation, Taylor Swift scripted history with her record-setting fourth Album of the Year Award for ‘Midnights.’ Prior to ‘Midnights’ Swift had won the Award for her albums ‘Folklore’ (2021), ‘1989’ (2016) and ‘Fearless’ (2010). In the Record of the Year category, Miley Cyrus's ‘Flowers’ emerged triumphant. ‘Flowers’ was also adjudicated as the best pop solo performance. Meanwhile, the Best New Artist category saw Victoria Monét rightfully recognised for her exceptional talent. The Song of the Year category was filled with poignant and evocative compositions, with Billie Eilish's ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’ clinching the award. The song also won a trophy for Best Song Written For Visual Media. Besides, ‘Barbie: The Album’ won the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The Grammy Awards celebrated excellence in various genres, with standout wins in categories like Best R&B Song and Best Country Album claimed by SZA for ‘SOS’ and Lainey Wilson for ‘Bell Bottom Country’, respectively. Moreover, the awards ceremony recognised the invaluable contributions of producers, songwriters, and performers behind the scenes. Jack Antonoff's win for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and Theron Thomas's win for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, underscore the collaborative nature of the music industry and the importance of honouring those who work tirelessly to bring music to life.

The mention of awards and achievements is, of course, not exhaustive. Unavoidable is the mention of Indian artists winning big at the event. India's acclaimed fusion band Shakti made waves at the Grammys with their album 'This Moment', winning Best Global Music Album. The Album featured John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain alongside Shankar Mahadevan and others. Also, Zakir Hussain, alongside Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer, received the honour for ‘Pashto’ in Best Global Music Performance category. Such achievements are in line with India’s rich contribution to the global music industry. Pandit Ravi Shankar was the first Indian musician to win Grammys in 1968. He was nominated 10 times for Grammy Awards, winning 4, including Album of the Year for ‘The Concert for Bangladesh’ in 1973. Zubin Mehta, Anoushka Shankar, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, L Shankar, and TH Vinayakram are other notable names to have delivered big at Grammys. However, one must mark the distinction as the new artists are leaving their imprint not just for distinctive Indian music, but also for exceptional use of modern instruments.