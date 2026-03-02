IRAN’s NEXT CHAPTER

The question of who will lead Iran next is no longer a distant speculation but an urgent geopolitical concern with implications far beyond its borders. As the Islamic Republic confronts internal dissent, economic strain, and intensifying regional tensions, the eventual succession to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will define the trajectory of the state. Iran’s supreme leader is not merely a symbolic figure; he is the ultimate authority over the military, judiciary, state broadcasting, and key levers of economic power. Any transition at this level reverberates through the country’s clerical establishment, political factions, and security apparatus. The stakes are immense: continuity may preserve regime stability, while a contested succession could expose fractures within the system. For a state built on the fusion of religious authority and revolutionary ideology, leadership is not only about governance but about legitimacy itself.

Iran’s constitution provides a clear, if opaque, mechanism for succession. The Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body elected by the public but vetted by the Guardian Council, holds the formal authority to appoint the next supreme leader. In theory, this process ensures continuity within the ideological framework of the Islamic Republic. In practice, it reflects the balance of power among clerics, political elites, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Assembly deliberates behind closed doors, and its choices are shaped by considerations of loyalty, religious credentials, political reliability, and the ability to maintain regime cohesion. During any interregnum, a temporary leadership arrangement ensures continuity; however, the real decisions are made through elite consensus-building. This opacity, while designed to prevent instability, also fuels public scepticism about transparency and accountability, especially among younger Iranians who increasingly question the legitimacy of unelected power centres.



Several potential successors represent different visions — or, more accurately, different shades of continuity — within Iran’s political spectrum. Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, is frequently mentioned due to his close ties with the IRGC and his influence behind the scenes. However, the prospect of hereditary succession runs counter to the republic’s revolutionary ethos and risks public backlash. Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i embodies the hardline establishment, with deep roots in the security apparatus and a reputation for ideological rigidity. Clerics such as Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, known for their institutional loyalty and theological credentials, are seen as compromise candidates capable of preserving stability without provoking factional conflict. Meanwhile, figures like Hassan Khomeini, grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, carry symbolic legitimacy and a more moderate image, yet remain marginalised from the centres of power. The absence of a universally acceptable candidate underscores the delicate balancing act facing Iran’s elite: selecting a leader strong enough to command authority, yet acceptable enough to prevent internal rupture.



Beyond individual contenders, the decisive factor in the succession will likely be the role of the IRGC. Over decades, the Guards have evolved from a revolutionary militia into a dominant political and economic force, controlling vast business networks and wielding influence across state institutions. Their priority is regime survival and the preservation of their institutional interests. A successor perceived as weak or reformist could threaten this equilibrium, making it likely that the IRGC will favour a leader aligned with its strategic outlook. This dynamic raises the possibility that the next supreme leader may emerge not solely from clerical consensus but from a broader power compact between religious authority and military influence. Such an arrangement would reflect the gradual securitisation of Iran’s political system, where ideological purity is increasingly intertwined with strategic pragmatism.



The broader context in which this succession unfolds adds further complexity. Iran faces sustained economic hardship due to sanctions, inflation, and structural inefficiencies, conditions that have fuelled periodic protests and deep public frustration. A young and increasingly connected population is more attuned to global norms of governance and less persuaded by revolutionary rhetoric. At the same time, Iran’s regional posture — from its alliances with non-state actors to its strategic rivalry with Israel and the United States — demands a leadership capable of navigating high-stakes confrontation without triggering catastrophic escalation. The next supreme leader will therefore inherit not only a political system under strain but also a society whose expectations are shifting. Managing this tension between ideological continuity and pragmatic adaptation will be one of the defining challenges of the post-Khamenei era.



Ultimately, the choice of Iran’s next leader will signal the regime’s priorities: consolidation, cautious recalibration, or rigid continuity. A hardline figure would likely reinforce Iran’s confrontational foreign policy and tighten domestic controls, prioritising regime security over reform. A more pragmatic cleric might pursue limited economic and diplomatic adjustments to ease internal pressures while preserving the core ideological framework. Yet the structural realities of Iran’s power system — clerical oversight, IRGC dominance, and entrenched patronage networks — constrain the scope for transformative change. The succession is thus less about ushering in a new era than about managing endurance. For the international community, the outcome will shape regional stability, nuclear diplomacy, and energy markets. For Iranians, it will determine whether their political system can adapt to a changing society or remain anchored in a revolutionary past. In this pivotal moment, Iran is not merely choosing a leader; it is defining the future contours of its state and its place in the world.

