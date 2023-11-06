Intractable disruptions?

With the festive season approaching its peak and crucial assembly elections just around the corner, the escalating prices of onions have once again emerged as a major headache for the Indian government. It was not long ago that soaring tomato prices had pestered the people, and now, it's not just onions; a range of daily-use edible items are following suit in their upward price trend. The cost of vegetables is on the rise, and pulses and grains have seen their prices surge by 20 to 30 per cent within a single month. With tomatoes being the only exception, the prices of many other vegetables are witnessing an upward trajectory. It is evident that the common Indian household is grappling with the burden of escalating food prices, and it is high time for the government to address this pressing issue. The government, however, has claimed that this volatility in prices is not the result of government policies. Union Consumer Affairs Secretary is learnt to have stated that the price surges are due to the products' varying production behaviour across different regions of the country and at different times. The onion, in particular, is grown in two cycles – Kharif and Rabi. This year, both cycles have experienced disruptions. Firstly, the Rabi onion, typically harvested after March, was damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Furthermore, the delay in the monsoon postponed the transplantation of Kharif onions, resulting in a shortage by October. The late Kharif onion, transplanted in September, is also delayed. It can be said that seasonal disturbances have significantly impacted the availability of Kharif onions at present. Rabi onions, known for their low moisture content and longer storage life, are the mainstay of the current consumption. Given these circumstances, the government's claim that price disruptions are beyond the realm of policy is indeed justified. However, with climate change causing persistent disruptions in weather patterns, such seasonal disturbances may become the new norm. Therefore, the government must expand its policy framework to absorb these recurrent price shocks. In response to the escalating onion prices, the government has implemented certain stopgap measures, but they have yielded limited success. In August, an export duty of 40 percent was imposed to increase onion availability in the domestic market. Later, on October 28, the government imposed a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne. Additionally, the government has formed a buffer stock of 5 lakh tonnes of onions with agencies like the National Cooperative Agricultural Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF). Despite these efforts, the measures have not been entirely effective in stabilising prices. The government must now formulate a sustainable strategy to absorb and mitigate such price shocks in the future. It is clear that stopgap measures alone will not suffice to address the underlying issues contributing to the volatility in food prices. One possible solution lies in increasing the resilience of India's agricultural supply chains. Modernising and investing in agricultural infrastructure, irrigation, and storage facilities could help reduce the impact of adverse weather conditions on crop production and storage. Additionally, encouraging crop diversification and promoting efficient agricultural practices can help mitigate the effects of crop-specific disruptions. Moreover, the government should prioritise research and development in agriculture to develop more resilient crop varieties and farming techniques that can better withstand unpredictable weather patterns. Collaborating with farmers to disseminate these advancements and educate them about best practices is crucial in ensuring long-term food security and price stability. To sum up, the soaring prices of onions and other essential food items have become a pressing concern for the Indian government, particularly in the lead-up to crucial assembly elections. While the government's assertion that these price fluctuations are primarily due to weather disruptions is valid, it is imperative that policies evolve to address the challenges posed by climate change. Stopgap measures, such as export duties and buffer stocks, have provided only temporary relief. A sustainable strategy that addresses the underlying issues in India's agricultural supply chain is necessary to ensure food security and price stability for the nation's citizens.