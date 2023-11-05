Insidious threat

On Friday night, Nepal was struck by yet another powerful earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale. Tragically, this seismic event claimed the lives of at least 157 people, with numerous others sustaining injuries. This marks the third significant earthquake to hit the nation within the span of a month. The repercussions of these tremors, however, are not confined to Nepal alone. Adjoining Indian cities also felt the unsettling ground beneath their feet. The increased frequency and intensity of these earthquakes are not entirely a recent phenomenon. In 2015, Nepal experienced its most devastating earthquake in recent history. With a magnitude of 7.8, this earthquake was followed by another tremor 17 days later, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 9,000 lives. Before this catastrophe, the most severe earthquake in Nepal had occurred in 1934, causing the demise of 8,519 people in Nepal and inflicting additional casualties in India. These historical events serve as poignant reminders of the persistent seismic threats faced by the region. Notably, the geological features of Nepal play a pivotal role in exacerbating the earthquake threat. Situated along the convergent boundary of the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate, the nation is part of the Himalayan seismic zone, which extends through much of the Himalayan region. This tectonic convergence is the driving force behind the frequent seismic activities experienced in Nepal, and it makes the region highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Seismologists classify the central belt of Nepal as an "actively energy-releasing sector" with the potential for substantial damage. The relentless collision between the Indian tectonic plate, moving northward, and the Eurasian plate creates intense tectonic stress, which accumulates over time and is eventually released in the form of earthquakes. In light of these geological realities, it is imperative that both Nepal and its neighbouring countries remain vigilant and proactive in preparing for and mitigating the impact of seismic events. It won’t be wrong to say that the recent series of earthquakes cannot be taken lightly. They not only cause immediate casualties and destruction but also serve as ominous indicators of a larger threat that might be looming on the horizon. The risk of a more devastating earthquake striking the region is ever-present, and it necessitates a collective and robust response. To enhance earthquake resilience in Nepal and the broader Himalayan region, several safeguards can be adopted. These measures encompass not only the realm of construction and infrastructure but also public awareness and community preparedness. Firstly, there is a pressing need to enforce and improve building codes and construction standards, especially in urban areas. The construction of earthquake-resistant structures is not merely a choice; it is an essential requirement. This can significantly reduce the risk of building collapses and associated fatalities during earthquakes. Promoting public awareness through education campaigns on earthquake preparedness and safety measures is equally important. The general population must be well-informed about the actions to take during an earthquake. Retrofitting and strengthening critical infrastructure, particularly schools and hospitals, is of paramount importance. Ensuring the resilience of these vital institutions can minimise damage and save lives during seismic events. Developing early warning systems to provide advance notice of earthquakes is a priority. These systems can offer crucial seconds or minutes for people to take protective actions, such as seeking shelter or evacuating dangerous areas. The implementation of early warning technology is a proven strategy to reduce the impact of earthquakes. Lastly, community-based disaster preparedness and response plans, along with local training and drills, are essential for empowering communities to handle earthquake-related emergencies. These measures can help individuals and neighbourhoods become better equipped to respond effectively, potentially saving lives and reducing the chaos that often ensues during disasters. To sum up, the recent seismic activities in Nepal serve as stark reminders of the region's vulnerability to earthquakes. The seismic threats are not new, and history has shown the devastating consequences they can bring. Therefore, a multi-pronged approach to earthquake preparedness and mitigation is imperative. It requires collaboration between governments, local authorities, and communities to enforce building codes, raise awareness, retrofit infrastructure, develop early warning systems, and empower individuals to respond effectively. While Nepal remains vulnerable, these safeguards can significantly reduce the risks associated with earthquakes and help safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people in the region. Earthquake preparedness is not just a choice; it is a necessity.