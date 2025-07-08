Inhaling the Lie

India stands at the crossroads of a looming public health crisis, one that doesn’t come in the form of traditional cigarettes or alcohol, but in the sleek, brightly-coloured packaging of modern vapes and e-cigarettes. The targets? Our teenagers. What may appear to be harmless trend-led experimentation has, in fact, become a gateway to long-term addiction, organ damage, and mental health disorders. The myth that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking must be shattered immediately—for the sake of a generation at risk. The lungs of teenagers are still developing, and they demand protection, not the pollution being inhaled through these battery-operated devices. E-cigarettes, vapes, and similar electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) are marketed aggressively, often through flashy packaging, social media influencers, and flavoured cartridges. It is this intentional and dangerous marketing that is drawing in adolescents and even younger children. What follows is an escalating pattern—from casual use at parties to a sustained dependency that changes how young minds and bodies function. Scientific evidence supports the alarm. A major study released in April 2025 by Johns Hopkins Medicine, based on medical data from nearly 250,000 individuals, found clear links between the exclusive use of e-cigarettes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and high blood pressure. These are not minor side effects; they are conditions that severely affect quality of life and are precursors to more serious illnesses. Moreover, international health bodies like the World Health Organization have warned that these products are directly contributing to early nicotine addiction and need urgent regulation, particularly with regard to youth access and marketing.

The misconception that vaping is a “cleaner” or “safer” form of smoking has deeply penetrated the public imagination. But this narrative is being debunked by what’s happening in real-time. Health complications such as dry throat, chronic coughing, shortness of breath, and frequent headaches are common in regular users. More worrying are the effects on the cardiovascular system—heightened heart rates, blood pressure fluctuations, and the very real threat of cardiac events. In some cases, the devices themselves have proven physically dangerous, with instances of explosions and burns due to faulty mechanisms. Equally troubling are the mental health implications. Vapes deliver nicotine in high concentrations, and nicotine is a powerfully addictive substance. Beyond addiction, it interferes with adolescent brain development, impairing memory, concentration, emotional regulation, and even increasing the risk of depression and anxiety. What begins as occasional use can spiral into regular dependency—shaped by the neurological hijacking that nicotine accomplishes so efficiently in a young brain. The role of parents and educators cannot be overstated. Many teens begin vaping as a social activity, under peer pressure or as a means of appearing mature or rebellious. The response from adults must go beyond punitive measures. We must engage teenagers in open, non-judgmental conversations. The goal is not to shame them into submission, but to guide them with facts and empathy. Schools must incorporate sessions on vaping and substance misuse into their health and life skills curricula. Workshops for parents on recognising early signs of use and creating supportive environments are equally critical. There is also a cultural aspect that deserves attention—social media. Vaping is often glamorised online, with influencers subtly pushing products and showcasing a lifestyle that resonates with the vulnerabilities of youth. Digital media literacy must be part of our collective response. Teenagers should be taught to understand the commercial motives behind such promotion and recognise manipulation tactics for what they are. Just as we teach them about fake news, we must also equip them to critically assess lifestyle marketing that puts their health at risk. The emotional motivations behind vaping are often overlooked. For many young users, vapes serve as an escape from stress, loneliness, or emotional discomfort. Here lies the deeper issue—adolescents need safe spaces to explore their feelings and identity. Promoting emotional literacy through tools like journaling, mood tracking, or even peer-led support groups can serve as healthy outlets. Replacing the habit, rather than simply removing the device, is a more sustainable approach. Whether it’s art, music, sports, or volunteering, offering young people meaningful alternatives is essential.

Civil society groups are playing a vital role in bringing this issue to the fore. Their activism reflects the urgency of the crisis and underscores the need for coordinated governmental action. This includes stricter enforcement of existing bans, especially those concerning online sales and advertising of e-cigarettes. Policy changes must also focus on regulation of social media platforms that serve as conduits for illegal promotion. India has already shown the political will to tackle traditional tobacco consumption through strong public health campaigns and legislation. The fight against vaping requires the same vigour. We cannot afford to be complacent or assume that this is a passing trend. If left unchecked, vaping will not only undermine decades of anti-smoking progress but also set in motion a silent epidemic that our healthcare system is ill-prepared to handle. Teenagers are the future drivers of Viksit Bharat. Protecting their lungs, minds, and choices is not a soft issue—it is a foundational one. It’s time to move beyond the conversation and into coordinated, systemic action. The cost of delay will be counted not in rupees, but in futures lost.