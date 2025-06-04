Inclusive Enumeration?

India is set to conduct its long-overdue decennial census in 2027, and this time, it comes with a historic addition: caste enumeration. The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the Population Census 2027 will be carried out in two phases—with a reference date of October 1, 2026, for snow-bound areas like Ladakh, and March 1, 2027, for the rest of the country. More than just a statistical exercise, this census marks a turning point in India’s demographic understanding, administrative planning, and social policy architecture. After being postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the census had accumulated a backlog that left a critical gap in national data. The last census was held in 2011, and with the Indian population and economy undergoing dramatic changes over the past decade, a fresh and updated record is imperative. But what sets this upcoming enumeration apart is the decision to include caste data—a politically sensitive yet socially relevant dimension that has been missing from the national census since 1931. India has always grappled with deep-rooted social hierarchies and systemic inequalities rooted in caste. While caste-based reservations and welfare policies exist, their data foundations have often been dated, vague, or incomplete. Most decisions rely on outdated numbers, anecdotal assumptions, or limited state-level surveys of varying quality. Including caste data in the 2027 Census could bring much-needed clarity. It can help policymakers understand the actual socio-economic status of various caste groups—not just Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), but also the large and heterogeneous Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and those not classified under any affirmative action umbrella. With data-driven policy becoming central to governance, a comprehensive view of caste will aid in crafting more targeted welfare programs, rationalising reservations, and ensuring equitable development. This is particularly crucial when addressing economic disparities, education gaps, and access to healthcare and public infrastructure.

Another major highlight of the 2027 Census is that it will be India’s first digital census, offering citizens the opportunity to self-enumerate. This is a massive administrative and technological leap, which, if implemented efficiently, can increase accuracy, transparency, and public participation. Digitisation can reduce errors, streamline data collection, and enhance accessibility, particularly in urban and tech-savvy regions. However, challenges remain. India’s digital divide, especially in rural areas and among marginalised communities, must be addressed to ensure inclusivity. The government must invest in robust digital infrastructure, training for enumerators, and public awareness campaigns to ensure smooth implementation. While the exercise is expected to cost over ₹13,000 crore, the 2025–26 Budget allocates only ₹574.80 crore for census-related activities. While government sources say budgetary constraints won’t hinder progress, the disparity in funding warrants attention. Given the scale and sensitivity of the census, adequate financial provisioning is essential—not just for data collection, but for ensuring security, technology deployment, grievance redressal, and training. Moreover, while preparations had been completed for the postponed 2021 Census, the ground realities have shifted significantly since then. Migration trends, urbanisation, economic shifts due to COVID-19, and climate-driven displacement must now be re-evaluated. The government must ensure that preparatory materials, enumerator training, and digital platforms are updated accordingly. One grey area remains: the National Population Register (NPR). Initially proposed to be updated alongside the 2021 Census, the NPR exercise remains in limbo. Its controversial links to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have triggered political debate, with critics fearing potential misuse or exclusion of vulnerable populations. The government has not yet clarified whether NPR will be updated in parallel with the 2027 Census. Transparency on this matter is essential to avoid confusion and public mistrust.

Caste data collection is not without political overtones. Previous attempts—like the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011—faced criticism over accuracy, intent, and data handling. State-led caste surveys have also been accused of being politically motivated, leading to social tension. By incorporating caste enumeration into the national census framework, the government hopes to restore credibility and transparency to the exercise. The Centre’s decision to do so reflects a desire to anchor policy in verified facts rather than political conjecture. The official statement rightly notes that such enumeration should not lead to divisiveness but rather foster inclusion and equitable policy-making. It is also notable that the move has received support across the political spectrum. In the past, parties from across ideological lines—including the Congress-led UPA—have either recommended or attempted caste-based surveys. The current government’s embrace of this idea signals a broader consensus on its necessity. India stands at a critical juncture where aspirations for social justice must be matched with empirical clarity. The 2027 Census, especially with caste enumeration, offers the opportunity to align welfare, representation, and development with real-world data. When the Constitution guarantees equality, policies must be based on current ground realities—not approximations or assumptions. Moreover, the public’s participation and trust are crucial. Citizens must see the exercise not just as a bureaucratic formality but as a chance to contribute to a more just, efficient, and responsive state. As India prepares to undertake its most ambitious census ever, the goal must be clear: not just counting people, but understanding them better. The inclusion of caste, the adoption of digital tools, and the resolve to update long-overdue data make the 2027 Census a momentous step toward a more inclusive, data-driven, and equitable India.