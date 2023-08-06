Ill-conceived interference?

The fact that the Central government is forced to defer the implementation of its import restriction order on laptops and computers by about three months till October 31 reflects the short-sightedness and quirky nature of the initial move. The deferment clarification came just a day after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had issued a notification on Thursday to restrict the import of seven categories of electronic gadgets under HSN Code 8471 with ‘immediate effect’. The August 3 order had triggered apprehensions among industry players, nudging the government to delay the implementation process. The deferment in implementation will indeed provide some headroom for the concerned companies to clear their pending shipments, but the long-term repercussions of the move remain a cause of concern. Prominent among a “variety of reasons” cited behind the import ban is the need "to ensure that the security of our citizens is fully safeguarded". The Indian government is convinced that hardware imported from certain countries can pose security threats, including a breach of personal data. Another prime objective of the move is to boost the manufacturing of computers and laptops in India. The logic behind the fulfilment of both the objectives appears highly misplaced. In the first place, the government’s claim around compromised hardware in imported laptops is completely unfounded. No substantial evidence have been presented to validate the claims. It is baffling to consider that a crucial policy decision with serious implications can be made on the basis of ambiguous, abstract beliefs! Secondly, the government has still allowed a range of exemptions to the inflow of the unlicenced foreign gadgets. If indeed there’re threats of malicious hardware imports, they will remain. Notably, “security of the nation” has lately emerged as an irrefutable ground at the disposition of the government to mum anyone who dares to be critical of its decisions. This ground is frequently invoked nowadays as a convenient shield to deflect criticism and curtail discourse. The second reason cited by the government is still more bizarre. It will be foolhardy to expect that an import restriction on laptops and computers will automatically lead to a boost in domestic production. Firstly, there is uncertainty over whether Indian manufacturers are fully equipped to bridge the gap created by import restrictions. A sudden surge in demand could potentially strain the domestic supply chain, leading to market disruptions and potential shortages. Secondly, even if in the best-case scenario, Indian manufacturers are ready to meet up the challenge, the cost of the replacement products will become a key concern. Thirdly, in a situation of mismatch between domestic supply and demand, multinational laptop and computer companies may have the upper hand in controlling prices. This could result in elevated prices for consumers, negating the government's intent to benefit local consumers and even manufacturers. A hasty imposition of import restrictions can potentially undermine the competitive dynamics of the electronics market and may inadvertently harm domestic consumers. Rather than focusing solely on restrictive measures, a more comprehensive and holistic approach that considers the broader economic and technological landscape is needed. This includes fostering an environment that encourages innovation, incentivises domestic manufacturing, and ensures that consumers have access to quality products at reasonable prices. Moreover, before implementing such crucial policy decisions, the government must ensure a robust and transparent process that involves thorough research, stakeholder consultations, and comprehensive evidence-based analysis. Hasty decisions based on ambiguous claims may damage the economy and undermine consumers’ trust. In sum total, the Indian government’s decision appears to be a regressive decision aimed at promoting protectionism while still technically remaining compliant to the WTO rules. However, it must be remembered that more than the text of the WTO rules, it is the interconnectedness of production and supply ecosystems that define realities. Ill-conceived defiance of this economic order can backfire for the Indian economy, and hurt domestic consumers.