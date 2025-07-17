Ignored. Unchecked. Fatal.

The tragic stampede on June 4 outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people and injured 33 more was not an accident—it was a failure. A failure of planning, of respect for established procedures, of communication between private organisers and public authorities, and, most importantly, of accountability. The Karnataka government’s status report, now submitted to the High Court, lays bare the reckless disregard with which IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), its event partner DNA Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) handled the city’s largest unsanctioned celebration in recent memory. Their decision to push ahead with a ‘Victory Parade’ without police approval, crowd control logistics, or safety preparations transformed what could have been a joyous occasion into a catastrophic one. At the heart of the state’s submission is a glaring indictment: RCB and its partners never formally sought permission for the event as required under the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions Order, 2009. They merely sent an “intimation” to Cubbon Park police hours before the IPL final on June 2, with no details on expected crowd size, route, traffic or medical arrangements. When the police rightly denied permission, citing the lack of basic planning data, the organisers proceeded anyway. Social media announcements began as early as 7:01 am on June 4, and the parade route—Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium—was confirmed in a viral 3:14 pm post. Free passes were mentioned only in the final hours, after lakhs had already converged near the stadium. The result? A sea of humanity—estimated at over three lakh—descended on central Bengaluru without guidance, direction, or crowd control. The stampede is not just a story of corporate carelessness. It also exposes the structural weakness of our civic preparedness. Despite having no formal coordination from the event organisers, Bengaluru police scrambled to respond. Over 650 traffic personnel were deployed, advisories were circulated, barricades were erected, schools were closed early, ambulances positioned, and control rooms activated. But firefighting can never replace preemptive planning. Police had no clear idea how many people would come, where they would gather, or who the accountable organisers were. The lack of loudspeakers, signage, and trained volunteers meant that panic spread easily among tightly packed crowds. The predictable turned deadly. In an unfortunate attempt to assign political accountability, five senior police officers were suspended, including the city police commissioner and two IPS officers—despite the record showing that they acted under extreme constraints and with no lead time. RCB and its partners must not be allowed to hide behind corporate brand management or claims of fan engagement. The Karnataka government’s report draws attention to specific statutory lapses—no police fee paid, no permissions sought, no plans submitted—yet the consequences they now face remain unclear. At a time when sports fandom is being aggressively monetised and celebrated through massive public spectacles, there must be equally aggressive enforcement of rules to protect public safety. The state’s report is commendably thorough, but the next step must be decisive action—both punitive and reformative. Cities across India need updated protocols for celebrity events amplified by social media, with instant crowd mobilisation and unpredictable turnout. The events of June 4 must never be repeated. A victory parade is meant to honour a team’s performance—but what happened in Bengaluru is an enduring shame, not a celebration. Eleven people died simply because a few powerful organisers couldn’t wait, wouldn’t plan, and chose likes over lives. Accountability, not optics, must now lead the response.