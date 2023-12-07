Hypocrisy trumps humanity!

United Nations’ secretary-general Antonio Guterres invoked the rarely used Article 99 of the UN Charter to warn the Security Council of an impending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza and urged its members to call for an immediate cease-fire. It may be recalled that Article 99 of the UN Charter empowers the secretary-general to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”. The invocation of the article itself underscores the gravity of the situation. Unfortunately, this call for peace by the UN head is not received well by the key aggravator of the war, Israel, and a nation that has supported the offensive all throughout — the United States. Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan equated the call for peace by Antonio Guterres to “a call to keep Hamas' reign of terror in Gaza.” In fact, he went on to accuse the UN secretary general of stooping to “a new moral low” and exhibiting “bias against Israel”. US’ deputy ambassador Robert Wood, too, emphasised that the Security Council is not supposed “to get in the way of this important diplomacy going on the ground.” Given that the US is one of the permanent members of the UNSC, the country’s unwavering support for Israel is likely to stall any ceasefire-related proceedings at the Council. Meanwhile, Qatar, which had successfully brokered a week-long Israel-Hamas truce leading to release of 80 Israeli captives in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners, is eying at securing a permanent ceasefire. Qatari Prime minister has also rooted for “comprehensive and impartial international investigation” into “Israeli crimes”. While investigation and the question of justice is still a long shot, the urgent requirement, that of a ceasefire, too looks elusive as both Israel and Hamas have apparently withdrawn from negotiations for further truce. Meanwhile, the humanitarian cost of this imbroglio is unimaginably immense. As per Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than a staggering 16,000 Palestinians have been killed, and hospitals, schools and community centers are razed to the ground. It is estimated that around 80 per cent of Gaza’s population is displaced from their original location. If the world is still in doubt that what is unfolding in Gaza is anything less than violation of humanitarian rights, then the world is blindfolded under the shroud of hypocrisy. The nations that never tire of pointing fingers to others for human rights violations, are, ironically, complicit in this genocide which is one of the largest in the 21st century. It is true that international events in the pragmatic world are weighed on the calculus of national interests bordering on opportunism, but can that be used as an excuse for letting tens of thousands of innocents, including a large number of hapless children and women, blow away in pieces or suffocate to death under the rubbles? Undeniably, humanity has stooped to a new low amid the Israel-Palestine war. In a world that is deemed civilised and respectful of international laws and norms, the sheer mockery of humanitarian principles, institutions, and international laws, is extremely heart wrenching. The tendency of the human race to slide back to its barbaric methods — sugarcoated with extremely hypocritic and opportunistic interpretations of values, principles and obligations — is very threatening. If bombs are killing humans in herds, the hypocritical interplay of words sounds a death knell for humanity itself. Unimaginable damage is already done in the Israel-Hamas war, and it should be remembered for a long time to refute the claims inherent in self-awarded accolades like “purveyor of democracy” and “protector of human rights.” Indeed, the immediate need of the hour is to secure a ceasefire to the escalating war, but the discourse can now not be limited to ceasefire. Even if an iota of trust is to be restored in international laws and institutions, strict legal action has to be taken against perpetrators of genocide. Tens of thousands of people, after all, don’t die in a vacuum! The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has rightly asserted that “credible allegations of crimes during the current conflict should be the subject of timely, independent examination and investigation.” It is highly imperative that these words are translated into action. Only then can some accountability be restored.

