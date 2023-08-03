Hostile milieu

What unfolded in Haryana’s Nuh region may be horrifying, but it is not new to the eyes and ears. Regrettably, such incidents have lately acquired a normative recognition. Grief and shock is expressed superficially, but somewhere deep down, there is an acceptance that such incidents are bound to occur. Each time, an effort is made to trace the culprits and punish them. However, very little is done or spoken about the prevailing threatening clime of religious intolerance under which such criminal incidents are allowed to perpetuate. Triggers may vary each time, and identity of perpetrators may also be distinct, but what runs in common is an ignited socio-political situation waiting just for a spark to engulf entire cities and regions. India, a land of love and peace that has soothed the souls of travellers since time immemorial, is becoming a hotbed of hate and violence. One cannot waste words by citing examples from the recent past while Manipur and Haryana are still unfolding before the eyes. However, the talks of soothing the souls of travellers should better be avoided because the very own inhabitants of the country are now facing the blaze of communal and ethnic violence. In Nuh, the speculations of Monu Manesar — a self-styled cow vigilante and accused of murder of two Muslims in Bhiwani — attending the annual Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra is learnt to have sparked the entire controversy. From highly-placed police authorities to locals, many are reported to have confirmed that Monu Manesar’s anticipated participation in the rally had led to the build-up of a volatile situation. Additionally, the perpetrators of crime in Nuh had made heavy and well-planned arrangements for the onslaught against the yatra. If that be the case, the police had ample time to prepare for any potential conflict. Sadly, the police failed to assess the situation and made a rather late intervention. Interestingly, the home minister of the state dismissed the link between Monu Manesar’s potential visit and violence. His statement, however, reflected complete ignorance of the situation on the ground. Monu Manesar, who has a wide following on social media, had floated a video about his participation. Additionally, there were videos where his supporters rather warned the Muslim community to be ready with flowers and garland, because their “jija” — sister’s husband (often used in derogatory, provocative terms) — was coming. Indeed, such a provocation was completely uncalled for, but that cannot be an excuse for taking up arms and spreading violence in the region. Taking strict action against perpetrators of violence, irrespective of their religion and provocation they received, is the legal way forward. But that certainly is not a comprehensive solution to the rising religious and ethnic intolerance in the country. One has to understand the socio-political, and even religious configurations that allow individuals like Manesar to enjoy such clout over the system and society. Organisations like Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal — alleged to be the favourites of the BJP — appear to have become hard to control for even the BJP-led governments. As the flagbearers of Hindutva, these organisation are defining crimes in their own right and even taking up arms to deliver what they perceive as justice — be it cow vigilantism or any other form of retaliation. For some unknown reasons, they appear to be enjoying a sense of impunity. There is a need to ask a critical question at this juncture — are religious crusaders, irrespective of their faith, getting out of control in India? Following the Nuh violence, there are speculations that the VHP will organise rallies in several parts of the country, particularly Delhi and Noida. The Supreme Court of India, while abstaining itself from putting a stay on such rallies, has reminded the Central and state governments of its October 2022 order stating that police and State authorities can suo motu register cases against hate speech makers without waiting for a complaint to be filed. In another related incident, news reports suggest that slum dwellers — mostly Muslims from West Bengal — of Palra village in Gurugram Sector 70A have been threatened to leave the place by a group of men. Fearing their lives, many have already fled, spending nights in jungles with their families. However, denying these first-hand accounts, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Gurugram, asserted that social media has triggered rumours among the people. He termed the situation to be “peaceful.” Hate is not an isolated sentiment. It usually forms a chain, particularly when the surrounding is conducive to it. The governments must strive hard to break this chain by punishing culprits irrespective of their religion. More importantly, there is a need to trace the origins of the prevailing hatred in the country. India doesn’t deserve so much hate and violence.