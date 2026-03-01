Hormuz Crisis

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US–Israeli strike has detonated a geopolitical shockwave whose tremors are already being felt far beyond the Middle East. Tehran’s swift retaliation — targeting assets across Israel and multiple Gulf states, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman — signals that this is not a contained confrontation but the opening phase of a wider regional crisis. More ominously, Iranian officials have hinted at shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, triggering immediate alarm in energy markets. Even without a formal closure, the spectre of disruption has been enough to stall tanker traffic, drive up insurance costs, and revive fears of an inflationary spiral that could unsettle fragile global growth.

The Strait of Hormuz is not merely a geographic passage; it is the narrow hinge on which the global energy system turns. Situated between Iran on one side and Oman and the UAE on the other, the strait narrows to just 33 kilometres, with shipping lanes barely three kilometres wide in each direction — a vulnerability that makes it acutely susceptible to military threats. Yet through this slender corridor flows roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day, representing about a fifth of global petroleum consumption and nearly $500 billion in annual energy trade. The waterway also carries a substantial share of the world’s liquefied natural gas, particularly from Qatar, making it indispensable not only for oil markets but also for electricity generation and industrial supply chains across continents.



The current crisis demonstrates how perception alone can disrupt this vital artery. Reports that Iranian Revolutionary Guard units have issued radio warnings to vessels, combined with tanker owners suspending shipments and governments advising ships to avoid the strait, reveal the power of strategic ambiguity. Iran need not formally declare a blockade; the threat itself can idle fleets, cluster tankers in Gulf waters, and constrict supply. Shipping data already indicates vessels dropping anchor near Gulf producers, while incidents such as a tanker strike off Oman underscore the shift from purely military targets to energy infrastructure. In energy markets, fear is a force multiplier. Prices respond not only to physical shortages but to anticipated risk, and the mere possibility of a closure can send oil futures soaring.



For Asia, the stakes are existential rather than abstract. China, India, Japan, and South Korea collectively account for the bulk of crude flows through Hormuz, their factories, transport systems, and power grids tethered to uninterrupted Gulf energy. For India in particular, a surge in oil prices would widen the import bill, weaken the rupee, and feed inflation across sectors — from transport and fertilisers to manufacturing and household goods. Developing economies across Southeast Asia face similar vulnerabilities, where fuel costs cascade into food prices and public transport fares, amplifying social pressures. A sustained rise in crude prices toward or beyond $100 per barrel could add measurable points to global inflation, forcing central banks to delay monetary easing and tighten financial conditions just as many economies struggle to sustain recovery.



The broader global implications are equally stark. Energy price shocks have historically acted as catalysts for recession, political instability, and shifts in geopolitical alignments. Today’s hyper-connected economy is even more sensitive. Supply chains calibrated for efficiency rather than resilience are vulnerable to cost surges, while airlines, shipping firms, and manufacturers pass higher fuel costs to consumers. The Gulf states themselves face a paradox: they are energy superpowers whose prosperity depends on a maritime chokepoint exposed to regional conflict. Alternative pipelines bypassing Hormuz offer partial mitigation but cannot replicate its capacity, ensuring that any escalation involving Iran reverberates instantly through global markets.



Ultimately, the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader has transformed an already volatile region into a crucible for global economic stability. Whether Tehran proceeds to formally close the Strait of Hormuz or continues to weaponise uncertainty, the message is unmistakable: the world remains dangerously dependent on a narrow waterway in a politically combustible region. Military strikes may achieve tactical objectives, but they cannot neutralise geography or interdependence. As tankers idle and markets tremble, the crisis underscores a sobering truth — in an interconnected world, the fate of a single leader and the security of a single strait can shape the livelihoods of billions.

