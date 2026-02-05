Hoarding to Harnessing

India’s deep relationship with gold and silver is older than its modern economy. For centuries, precious metals have carried meaning far beyond their market price — they are memory, marriage, mobility, and a form of intergenerational insurance. Yet in recent years, this cultural intimacy has collided head-on with macroeconomic reality. As global prices of gold and silver have climbed to unprecedented heights, India’s import bill for both metals has ballooned to record levels, stretching the country’s foreign exchange outflows at a time when the rupee is already under pressure from a strong dollar, volatile capital flows, and a structurally high trade deficit. What worries policymakers is not just the scale of these imports, but their stubborn resilience: Indians are buying more metal even as it becomes dramatically more expensive. The puzzle is therefore not sentimental but structural — why does demand persist when price signals say it should cool, and what does this mean for India’s economic sovereignty?

Part of the answer lies in the dual nature of gold in India: it is simultaneously ornament and asset, adornment and hedge. While industrial metals like copper or aluminium rise and fall with construction cycles, gold has become a parallel financial system for millions of households that do not fully trust banks or formal markets. In an environment marked by inflation, stock market volatility, and periodic banking stress globally, gold has acquired the aura of certainty. This has gradually shifted consumption patterns. Traditional wedding jewellery demand has softened at the margins, but investment demand — coins, bars, digital gold, and exchange-traded funds — has surged. Silver, once seen largely as a ritual or industrial metal, is now following a similar trajectory, with retail investors piling into silver ETFs and bullion. In effect, India is financialising its metal appetite even as it retains its cultural roots, creating a paradox: higher prices do not deter buying; they often intensify it by reinforcing gold’s reputation as a safe haven.



This behaviour creates an uncomfortable bind for the state. Import duties are one of the few tools available to curb inflows, yet history shows that blunt tariff hikes rarely change behaviour in a meaningful way. When duties were sharply raised in the early 2010s, demand did not collapse; instead, smuggling networks flourished along porous borders, depriving the exchequer of revenue while flooding the market with illicit gold. Today, a similar dynamic looms. Higher duties might marginally reduce official imports, but they could also widen price differentials, incentivising grey channels and hurting small jewellers more than wealthy investors. Meanwhile, silver presents a different dilemma. Unlike gold, silver is vital to India’s energy transition, used in solar panels, batteries, and electronics. A blanket restriction on silver imports could unintentionally constrain industrial growth just as the country races toward renewable energy targets.



Beneath these immediate policy debates lies a deeper economic question about India’s savings architecture. For decades, households parked wealth in gold because formal financial instruments were either inaccessible, mistrusted, or insufficiently attractive. Although this has improved with digital banking, mutual funds, and government securities, the transition remains incomplete. Schemes like Sovereign Gold Bonds and regulated gold savings products are steps in the right direction, but they have not displaced the emotional and social value of physical metal. At the same time, India has made only limited progress in tapping domestic gold lying idle in households and temples through recycling or monetisation programmes. If even a fraction of this dormant stock were mobilised, the need for imports could be substantially reduced. Similarly, developing a stronger secondary market for silver scrap could ease pressure on fresh imports while supporting circular economy goals.



Ultimately, the gold-silver conundrum is not just about metals; it is about India’s broader development path. A nation that aspires to technological leadership, green manufacturing, and export competitiveness cannot afford a persistent drain of foreign exchange on non-essential imports. Yet neither can it simply scold its citizens for their attachment to tradition or security. The challenge is to slowly realign incentives — making formal financial assets safer, more inclusive, and culturally resonant; encouraging jewellery exports so that gold imports generate jobs and earnings rather than just consumption; and integrating precious metals into climate and industrial strategies rather than treating them solely as luxuries. If India can transform its relationship with gold and silver from one of passive accumulation to productive circulation, it may yet turn a vulnerability into a strategic advantage. Until then, the glitter of precious metals will continue to reflect both the country’s prosperity and its policy predicament.

