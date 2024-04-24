Hateful overtones

BJP’s star campaigner, Narendra Modi, has stirred the hornet’s nest by allegedly spreading misinformation through ‘hate speech’ targeting the Muslim community in Rajasthan. He has, as asserted by the opposition parties, mis-contextualised a portion of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s old speech wherein, calling for social justice, he had said that the minorities and backward sections of society had first claim on nation’s resources.



Alleging that the Congress party would unfairly distribute the wealth of Indians among Muslims, labelling them as "infiltrators" and ones having large number of children, Modi's speech mirrored a ubiquitously distressing pattern in his political rhetoric, which is divisive, inflammatory, and deeply misleading. His remarks have once again stoked the fires of controversy and division, questioning his adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during elections and also the ethical responsibilities of his office. It may be recalled that this isn’t BJP’s isolated lapse into communal rhetoric for electoral gains but a repeated strategy, where minorities, particularly Muslims, are portrayed as the other — a threat to the Hindu majority.

What is also particularly alarming in this entire episode is not just the content of Modi’s statements but the potential impact it can have on current electoral landscape. His words do not exist in a vacuum; they resonate with and embolden the sections of the population that already harbour prejudices against Muslims. Such a rhetoric also has the potential to escalate into violence on the ground, as history has too often shown us. Critics and opposition leaders have rightly condemned these remarks. The Congress party and other political figures have accused Modi of undermining the dignity of his office and employing a hate-filled narrative to divert attention from pressing electoral issues.

The Election Commission has affirmed that it is looking into the matter. The seriousness of the response—or lack thereof—from the Election Commission will be telling of the state of institutional integrity in India. The Model Code of Conduct is clear in its prohibition of appeals to communal feelings and the spreading of hatred among communities. The Election Commission's duty is to ensure a fair playing field and uphold the democratic process. Failure to act on such clear violations will not only diminish its credibility but also raise serious questions about the enforcement of norms essential to maintaining electoral integrity.

Furthermore, the use of communal overtones in election campaigns points to a troubling trend in Indian politics where divisive issues are leveraged to overshadow substantive policy discussions. It shifts the focus from critical issues such as economic policy, governance, and social justice, to emotive, polarising narratives that hinder constructive political discourse. The health of any democracy also depends on an informed and engaged electorate that demands accountability and integrity from its leaders. The onus is not only on the Election Commission to act but on all democratic institutions, civil society, the media, and even the aware electorate to relentlessly guard against the normalisation of hate speech and communal politics. Ensuring Modi’s remarks are recognised for what they are—a dangerous deviation from the values that underpin our society—is essential.