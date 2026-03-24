Gas Shock Will Persist

The missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex are not just another episode in an already volatile West Asian conflict. They mark a deeper rupture in the global energy system—one that could keep gas prices elevated for years, not months. For India, which has steadily increased its dependence on liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power industries, fertiliser production and city gas networks, the implications are both immediate and structural. Unlike oil shocks, which markets have learned to absorb and reroute with relative speed, disruptions in LNG infrastructure carry a stubborn permanence. What has been damaged cannot simply be switched back on.



At the heart of the problem is the nature of LNG itself. Natural gas is not traded in its raw form across oceans; it must be cooled to extreme temperatures, converted into liquid, transported in specialised vessels, and then regasified at the destination. Each step depends on capital-intensive, highly calibrated infrastructure that takes years—often decades—to build. Ras Laffan was not just another terminal; it was the backbone of Qatar’s export economy and a critical node in global supply, accounting for a substantial share of LNG traded worldwide. When such a facility is hit, the damage is not just physical—it disrupts a finely balanced system of long-term contracts, shipping routes and supply assurances.

For India, this disruption lands at an awkward moment. The country has been trying to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to around 15 per cent, positioning it as a cleaner transition fuel between coal and renewables. That ambition has already been constrained by price volatility over the past few years. Expensive LNG imports have forced power producers to idle gas-based plants and pushed fertiliser subsidies higher. Now, with Qatar’s capacity impaired and the prospect of prolonged repairs looming, India faces the risk of being priced out once again in a tightening market where cargoes flow to the highest bidder. In such a scenario, long-term contracts offer some insulation—but even they are vulnerable when suppliers invoke force majeure.

The longer-term concern is more structural. LNG markets were already under strain, balancing Europe’s post-Ukraine war demand with Asia’s growing consumption. Qatar had emerged as a stabilising force, expanding capacity and offering relatively predictable supplies. If that anchor weakens, the entire market becomes more volatile. Prices do not just spike—they remain elevated because replacement capacity cannot be created overnight. New liquefaction projects take years to commission, and alternative suppliers such as the United States or Australia operate within their own logistical and regulatory constraints. The result is a prolonged mismatch between demand and supply, which keeps prices firm even after the immediate crisis fades from headlines.

This is where India’s vulnerability becomes evident. Unlike wealthier economies in Europe or East Asia, India is highly sensitive to energy prices. When LNG becomes expensive, the country does not simply absorb the cost—it shifts behaviour. Power producers revert to coal, industrial users cut consumption, and policymakers are forced to recalibrate energy strategies on the fly. This undermines both climate commitments and long-term planning. The current crisis may well reinforce an uncomfortable truth: that gas, often described as a “bridge fuel,” is only as reliable as the geopolitics that surround it.

There is also a strategic lesson here. India’s energy security cannot rest on a narrow set of external suppliers or a single fuel transition pathway. Diversification—of sources, of contracts, and of energy technologies—must move from policy rhetoric to execution. This means expanding domestic gas exploration where feasible, investing in storage and regasification infrastructure, and accelerating renewables not just as a climate imperative but as a hedge against global volatility. It also means rethinking how India participates in global energy markets, including whether it can secure more flexible contracts or equity stakes in upstream assets abroad.

The damage to Qatar’s gas infrastructure is, in that sense, more than an isolated event. It is a reminder that in the energy world, physical shocks often translate into long economic shadows. For India, the challenge is not merely to ride out the current turbulence, but to prepare for a future in which such disruptions are not exceptions but recurring features. If that preparation falls short, the country risks being caught in a cycle where every external shock resets its energy ambitions—and its economic calculations—back to square one.